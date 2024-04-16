Beavers fall to Minnesota State Moorhead, U-May in Bismarck
Apr. 15—BISMARK, N.D. — The Bemidji State women's tennis team traveled to Bismarck to play against a pair of NSIC teams.
The Beavers lost to Minnesota State Moorhead 6-1 before falling to U-Mary 7-0. Emilia Sand picked up a 3-6, 6-3, 11-9 win at No. 4 singles against the Dragons. She also teamed up with Ana Lucía Ibáñez to win the No. 2 doubles match 7-6.
BSu concludes the regular season on April 20 against Wisconsin-River Falls and Northwestern (MN) in St. Paul.
Minnesota State Moorhead 6, Bemidji State 1
Singles
No. 1: Diaz (MSUM) def. Taylor 6-3, 7-5
No. 2: Johnson (MSUM) def. Rodriguez 6-0, 6-0
No. 3: Gu (MSUM) def. Groen 6-4, 6-4
No. 4: Sand (BSU) def. Hansen 3-6, 6-3, 11-9
No. 5: Bell (MSU) def. Ibáñez 6-1, 6-1
No. 6: Nemmers (MSUM) def. Burger 6-0, 7-5
Doubles
No. 1: Diaz/Johnson (MSUM) def. Taylor/Burger 6-1
No. 2: Sand/Ibáñez (BSU) def. Gu/Bell 7-6
No. 3: Hansen/Nemmers (MSUM) def. Rodriguez/Nelson 7-6
U-Mary 7, Bemidji State 0
Singles
No. 1: Chong (UM) def. Taylor 6-1, 6-3
No. 2: Awald (UM) def. Rodriguez 6-1, 6-1
No. 3: Freitag (UM) def. 6-1, 6-1
No. 4: Estinvil (UM) def. Ibáñez 6-1, 6-2
No. 5: Needham (UM) def. Burger 6-0, 6-0
No. 6: Moyo (UM) def. Nelson 6-1, 6-1
Doubles
No. 1: Chong/Freitag (UM) def. Rodriguez/Taylor 6-0
No. 2: Awald/Estinvil (UM) def. Sand/Ibáñez 6-1
No. 3: Moyo/Needham (UM) def. Groen/Nelson 6-3