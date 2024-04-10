Beavers fall to Bulldogs on the road

Apr. 9—The Tenino girls tennis team fell on the road to Stevenson on Tuesday, as the Beavers lost 4-1.

Chloe Suess came away with the Beavers' lone victory, topping Emma Owens via forfeit.

Singles

First: Amelia Hayes (T90) lost to Samia Rudd (STV) 1-6, 0-6

Second: Alanna Cushing (T90) lost to Hazel Langer (STV) 2-6, 0-6

Third: Chloe Suess (T90) beat Emma Owens (STV) 4-6, FF

Doubles

First: Leah Noll/Emma Barton (T90) lost to Sophia Spencer/Piper Rudd (STV) 0-6, 0-6

Second: Eva Wegeleben/Chloe Suess (T90) lost to Jasmine Isordia/Tosea Spencer (STV) 1-6, 0-6

Tenino coach Sam Shea said that despite the results, it was good to see the younger girls continue to progress.

The Beavers are back in action at home on Thursday against Castle Rock.