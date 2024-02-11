Beavers fail to score on weekend as No. 2 Badgers wrap up sweep

Feb. 10—BEMIDJI — The Bemidji State women's hockey team found itself unable to score a goal against the No. 2 team in the country.

One night after losing 10-0 to Wisconsin at the Sanford Center, the Beavers fell 7-0 to the No. 2 Badgers. UW (26-4, 20-4 WCHA) scored twice in the first period, once in the second and four times in the third.

Eva Filippova played all 60 minutes for BSU (4-24-2, 3-20-1 WCHA) and stopped 33 of 40 shots on goal. Wisconsin's Ava McNaughton stopped all 12 of BSU's attempts.

No. 2 Wisconsin 7, Bemidji State 0

UW 2 1 4 — 7

BSU 0 0 0 — 0

First period — UW GOAL, Gorbatenko (L. Edwards, Harvey) 9:07; UW GOAL, O'Brien (Potter, Simms) 19:39.

Second period — UW GOAL, O'Brien (Curl, Simms) PP, 1:49.

Third period — UW GOAL, Picard (L. Edwards,C. Edwards) 5:21; UW GOAL, Simms (O'Brien, Jungels) 10:06; UW GOAL, Hall (C. Edwards, Eden) 14:35; UW GOAL, Wheeler (Simms, Murphy) PP, 19:46.

Saves — Filippova (BSU) 33; McNaughton 12.