Beavers explode for 20 runs in doubleheader split with Golden Eagles

Apr. 17—CROOKSTON — The bats were rolling for the Bemidji State softball team on Wednesday.

The Beavers scored 15 runs in the first game against Minnesota Crookston in a 15-0 win. It's the most BSU has scored in a single game since 2019. Bemidji State dropped the second game 6-5.

Jackie Larsen, Aimee Christenson and Morgan Benedict all went deep in the first game. Christenson's blast was a grand slam, the first for the Beavers since March 13, 2020.

Dolan pitched all five innings, allowing just five hits and one walk with four strikeouts.

Bemidji State is 11-32 this season and 5-15 against NSIC teams. The Golden Eagles are 12-32 and 5-15 against league opponents.

Bemidji State 15, Minnesota Crookston 0 (F/5)

BSU 400 74 — 15-13-0

UMC 000 00 — 0-5-1

WP: Dolan (5 IP, 5H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K)

LP: Houser (4 IP, 7 H, 11 R, 8 ER, 5 BB, 2 K)

Minnesota Crookston 6, Bemidji State 5

BSU 000 400 1 — 5-11-1

UMC 104 100 X — 6-6-1

WP: Guilford (3.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K)

LP: Sarff (2 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 4 K)