Beavers erase a pair of 1-goal deficits, claim extra point in shootout against NMU

Feb. 10—MARQUETTE, Mich. — The Bemidji State men's hockey team played its best road series of the 2023-24 season this weekend against Northern Michigan.

After taking the series opener 4-2 on Friday night, the Beavers fought back from a pair of one-goal deficits to earn a 3-3 tie and a shootout win over the Wildcats on Saturday.

NMU took a 1-0 lead in the second period on a goal from Grant Slukynsky, his second of the weekend. Adam Flammang tied the game six minutes later before Artem Shlaine regained the one-goal lead for Northern Michigan. Eric Pohlakmp tied the game again for BSU before a hectic second period ended.

Flammang's third goal of the weekend put the Beavers ahead for the first time on Saturday. However, with 8:32 left in regulation, Andre Ghantous leveled the game for the Wildcats with the tying goal.

Neither team scored again before the shootout, officially ending the contest in a 3-3 tie. But with an extra point in the league standings up for grabs, BSU goaltender Mattias Sholl made his three most important saves of the night, even if they were uncounted toward his total of 26 for the game.

Sholl stopped all three NMU shootout attempts, paving the way for Eric Martin's winner in the second round.

Bemidji State holds a record of 11-15-2, with a 9-7-2 mark against CCHA teams. It's good enough to enter its next series against Ferris State on Feb. 15-16 at the Sanford Center in third place in the CCHA standings. The Wildcats (9-14-5, 7-10-3 CCHA, 20 pts) dropped to seventh place.

Bemidji State 3, Northern Michigan 3 (BSU wins shootout)

BSU 0 2 1 0 — 3

NMU 0 2 1 0 — 3

First period — No scoring.

Second period — NMU GOAL: Slukynsky (Mesic) 2:48; BSU GOAL: Flammang (Jones) 8:03; NMU GOAL: Shlaine (Mesic, Marx Noren) PP, 11:38; BSU GOAL: Pohlkamp (Magnussen, Jouppi) 12:46.

Third period — BSU GOAL: Flammang (Roed, Irey) 8:32; NMU GOAL: Ghantous (Colella, Gallacher) 14:21.

Overtime — No scoring.

Shootout — BSU wins 1-0.

Saves — Sholl (BSU) 26; Halasz (NMU) 14.