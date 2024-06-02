Beavers, Ducks roll on in baseball regionals

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Beavers and Ducks were both in action Saturday night in post-season action, and both games provided plenty of thrills.

Oregon State took on UC Irvine in the winners bracket of their regional in Corvallis. The Beavers took a 2-0 lead on a long ball from Travis Bazzana, then Dallas Macias added two more RBIs in the 5th inning.

The Beavers took care of business with a 5-3 win. Their next game is scheduled for 6 p.m. Sunday if the weather holds out.

Oregon took on UC Santa Barbara and got a gem of a game from pitcher Grayson Grinsell. The Ducks won 2-1, and are also expected to play at 6 p.m. Sunday.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.