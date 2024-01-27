Beavers' Dhel Duncan-Busby climbs to No. 13 in CFL scout rankings

Jan. 26—TORONTO — Bemidji State senior receiver Dhel Duncan-Busby is moving up in the world. The Beavers' leading wideout moved to No. 13 in the Winter Edition of the Canadian Football League (CFL) Scouting Bureau's rankings.

Duncan-Busby entered the rankings before the 2023 season at No. 19 and has since climbed six spots to No. 13. He is the only player ranked in the top 20 from NCAA Division II.

The CFL Scouting Bureau, comprising CFL scouts as well as player personnel directors and general managers from the league's nine clubs, annually releases its rankings in the fall, winter and for a third and final time in the spring ahead of the coming draft.

Duncan-Busby was named to the D2CCA All-Super Region Four Second Team after earning All-NSIC First Team accolades. He led the Beavers in receptions (49), receiving yards (825) and touchdowns (11). He had at least 50 receiving yards in 10 games, eclipsing 100 yards twice with a high of 130. He had a touchdown reception in seven games, with four multi-touchdown games.