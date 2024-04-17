Beavers blow out Cruisers to get back in the win column

Apr. 16—Box Score

At Tenino

BEAVERS 16, CRUISERS 1 (5 inn.)

Eatonville000 01 — 1

Tenino727 0X — 16

T90 Pitching — Burkhardt 3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 5 K; Snider 2 IP, 3 H, 1 R (0 ER), 2 BB, 0 K Highlights — Gonia 2-2, RBI, BB, R; Burkhardt 2-3, RBI, 2 R

The Tenino baseball team bounced back from a split with Elma in a big way on Tuesday, as the Beavers dominated Eatonville in a 16-1 win.

Tenino (13-2, 7-1 1A Evergreen) stormed out of the gate with seven in the first, and they added a pair in the second before scoring seven again in the third.

Seven different Beavers tallied an RBI in the win, including Austin Gonia and Jack Burkhardt, who tallied two hits each.

Burkhardt pitched the first three innings and didn't allow a hit, striking out five in the process. Preston Snider pitched the final two innings, allowing three hits and an unearned run.

A potential league-deciding doubleheader is next for the Beavers, as they'll welcome Montesano on Saturday. The Bulldogs will come to town with an 8-1 league record, just one up on Tenino in the win column.