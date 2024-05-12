Beavers blanked in district title game

May 11—Box Score

At Castle Rock

COUGARS 11, BEAVERS 0 (5 inn.)

Tenino 000 00 — 0

Seton Catholic 210 8X — 11

T90 Pitching — Burkhardt 1 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO; Strawn 2 IP, 5 H, 7 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO; Snider 1 IP, 1 H, 1 R (0 ER), 1 BB, 0 SO. Highlights — Feltus 0-1, BB, SB; Hart 0-1, BB

CASTLE ROCK — Tenino coach Ryan Schlesser said it best.

"We never got off the bus," Schlesser said.

It was one of those days for the Beavers on Saturday, as they never got going in an 11-0 loss to Seton Catholic in the 1A District 4 title game in Castle Rock.

"It's a good little reminder that we can't just show up and win games," Schlesser said. "We gotta come here ready to go."

Things went south quickly for the Beavers (17-6), who went down in order on just eight pitches in the top of the first before the Cougars plated two in the bottom half.

Being set down quickly became an unfortunate trend for Tenino. In the first four innings, only one Beaver at-bat went longer than four pitches.

"We need better at-bats," Schlesser said. "They only needed like 50 or 60 pitches."

Schlesser wasn't far off, as the two Seton Catholic pitchers needed just 70 pitches to toss a combined no-hitter.

The Cougars had less trouble working the count, and in the fourth, they took advantage.

They drew three walks, were hit by three pitches, and collected three hits as a team to hang an eight-spot and go up double digits.

"We are not gonna win a whole lot of games if we show up like that," Schlesser reiterated.

The Beavers will find out their seed for the state tournament on Sunday, and they'll likely hit the road for the first two rounds of the tournament.

The opening round and the quarterfinals will take place on the same day, hosted by the top four seeds.

The last team left standing from each pod will advance to the semifinals and head to Joe Martin Stadium Bellingham Memorial Day Weekend.

"We just need to refocus, have a really good week, and wherever we go, we go," Schlesser said. "Hopefully we can figure it out and have a good regional Saturday."