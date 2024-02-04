Beavers battle top-10 MSUM, but Dragons close out contest with 12-2 run

Feb. 3—BEMIDJI — The Bemidji State men's basketball team continues to compete with the best teams in the NSIC.

The Beavers just can't seem to break through and get a win against one of them. BSU got another opportunity on Saturday at the BSU Gymnasium, matching up with No. 9/12 Minnesota State Moorhead while looking to snap a five-game losing streak.

Bemidji State held a 54-51 lead with 4:08 to go and looked poised to get its first ranked victory this season. But the Dragons showcased their top-10 mettle down the stretch, ripping off a blazing 12-2 finishing run to clinch a 63-56 win.

"We've been getting our stops," said forward John Sutherland, who led the Beavers with 27 points in a return from illness. "The last couple games have been in the 50s and 60s. We've just got to hit shots now. We've been shooting terribly from 3 and the free-throw line. We're not going to win a lot of games not shooting well."

BSU (10-12, 6-10 NSIC) has now lost six games in a row, falling to 11th place in the NSIC. The top 12 teams in the league make the conference tournament.

Bemidji State appeared to be a lock earlier this year, consistently sitting within the top five or six teams in the conference. But this slide has jeopardized the Beavers' postseason future and at the very least made it harder for them to advance deep into the bracket.

While it once appeared that BSU at worst would finish within the top eight and host a home playoff game, Bemidji State now faces an uphill battle to host and is within range of falling out of the postseason picture altogether.

The Beavers' initial problem during this losing streak was their defense, which conceded point totals in the 80s and 90s over the last two weekends. This week, BSU conceded no more than 63 points, but its shooting woes were too much to overcome.

Bemidji State finished Saturday's game shooting 37.7% from the field and 13.3% from 3. MSUM (19-3, 13-3 NSIC) also had an efficiency advantage at the charity stripe.

"They made their free throws," said head coach Mike Boschee. "I mean, they were 21-22 from the line, we were 14-22. And just that alone was (the difference in) the ballgame."

Now, the Beavers will go back to the drawing board once again and try to meld their improved defense with an effective offensive output. BSU has flashed a prolific attack several times this year, but consistency has escaped it at inopportune moments.

"You have to be at your best (to win big games)," Boschee said. "We had two key turnovers in the final minute and a half. ... We can't have it (if we want to win). We shot it really poorly. Two of fifteen from 3, it's hard to win anything.

"If you go 2-15 in baseball, it ain't gonna work. If you're a quarterback and go 2-15 on your passes, it ain't gonna work. Well, in basketball, if you go 2-15, that ain't gonna work (either)."

One positive for the Beavers is that with the return of Sutherland, BSU has nearly its full lineup available for the home stretch. After battling injuries and illnesses during various portions of the season, Bemidji State will try to recreate the magical final surge that powered it into the NSIC semifinals last year.

"We just need to get hot at the right time," Sutherland said. "If we get hot towards the end of the year, we can make a run."

No. 9/12 Minnesota State Moorhead 63, Bemidji State 56

MSUM 30 33 — 63

BSU 28 28 — 56

BEMIDJI STATE — Sutherland 27, Albrecht 12, Olson 7, Davis 5, Pecarich 3, Tennyson 2. Totals: 20-53 FGs, 2-15 3-pt. FGs, 14-22 FTs.

MINNESOTA STATE MOORHEAD — Sanchez 28, J. Beeninga 15, Jennissen 9, E. Beeninga 7, Hektner 2, Kinsey 2. Totals: 19-62 FGs, 4-20 3-pt. FGs, 21-22 FTs.