Beavers baseball beats WW in Coppinger play at Bowen

Apr. 20—BLUEFIELD — Carson Deeb pitched 4 2-3 innings of shutout baseball, striking out seven batters, en route to the Beavers's 9-0 win over Woodrow Wilson in a Coppinger Invitational pool play victory at Bowen Field on Monday night.

Deeb (2-0) allowed only two hits. Ryker Brown threw two innings, striking out four. Hunter Harmon collected the last out with a strikeout.

Brandon Wiley went 2-for-3 with an RBI for the Beavers (4-0). Brown went 2-for-4 with an RBI, Bryson Redmond hit a two-RBI double and Hunter Harmon also had a two-RBI double.

Micah Clay gave up four hits with two strikeouts for the Flying Eagles. Shortstop Cooper Vaught had two hits for the Flying Eagles.

Bluefield will advance as the top seed to Thursday's 5 p.m. bracket-round game, taking on Princeton at Bowen Field. Woodrow Wilson will play second-seed Shady Spring at 5 p.m. Thursday at Hunnicutt Field in Princeton.