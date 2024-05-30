Beavers announce 4 adds to 2024-25 women's hockey recruiting class

May 30—BEMIDJI — Bemidji State women's hockey head coach Amber Frkylund announced the addition of four to the Beavers' 2024-25 recruiting class.

Josie Bothun (Wyoming, Minn.), Isa Goettl (Andover), Kaitlin Groess (Ham Lake) and Meredith Killian (St. Paul) are set to join the BSU women's hockey program for the 2024-25 season.

The four join Avery Achterkirch, Autumn Cooper, Izy Fairchild, Hannah Graves, Morgan Smith, Heidi Strompf and Julia Zielinska, who have already signed their National Letters of Intent to attend Bemidji State and play women's hockey for the Beavers during the NCAA's early signing period.

All signees are contingent upon admission to BSU and compliance with NCAA rules, including certification by the NCAA Eligibility Center.

The 2024-25 signing class now consists of six forwards, three defensemen and two goaltenders.

Bothun played four seasons for Penn State before transferring to BSU. She is Penn State's career goaltending record holder for wins (70) and shutouts (19). Bothun appeared in 112 career games and over 6,500 minutes in goal for the Nittany Lions, posting a 70-32-9 record, a 1.81 goals-against average, a .924 save percentage and 19 shutouts.

Bothun was named the 2020-21 USCHO.com Rookie of the Year and CHA Goaltender of the Year after a 16-3-2 record, .944 save percentage and 1.49 goals against average during her freshman season. She was a finalist for the HCA National Goalie of the Year in 2020-21, Bothun is a nine-time CHA Goaltender of the Month and 18-time CHA Goaltender of the Week. She appeared in 22 games during the 2023-24 season and posted a 10-10-1 record with 499 saves and a .911 save percentage.

Goettl played one season as a forward for the University of Minnesota in 2023-24 before transferring to Bemidji State. She appeared in one game for the Gophers.

Goettl is a two-time Class AA state champion with Andover High School in 2020 and 2022. She's a 2022 All-Conference, All-State and All-State Tournament team selection, along with earning a 2022 Ms. Hockey nomination after tallying 56 points in 29 games as a senior.

Groess will be a freshman goaltender for the Beavers out of Centennial/Spring Lake Park High School this coming fall. She's the program's career record holder for most wins, games played and shutouts and was a finalist for the Let's Play Hockey Jori Jones Award in 2023-24 as the state's top goaltender.

Goettl helped the Cougars to a 23-2-2 record her senior season and appearance in the Section 5AA Championship game. She posted a 23-2-2 record in between the pipes and finished second in the state with a .955 save percentage and 1.19 goals against average. Giettl helped Centennial/SLP to the Class AA state tournament last winter.

Killian played three seasons as a defenseman at Union in the ECAC. She's a three-time AHCA All-American Scholar, ECAC Hockey All-Academic Team selection and earned CSC Academic All-District At-Large First Team distinction. Killian appeared in 102 career games for Union and totaled 14 points off seven goals and seven assists.

Killian served as a captain in 2023-24 and alternate in 2022-23. She has not missed a game in her collegiate career, appearing in all 102 career contests. She led the team in blocked shots in two of her three seasons and posted a career-high seven points off three goals and four assists her senior season and scored two power-play goals.

Killian played four years of varsity hockey for St. Paul United. She combined for nine goals and 40 assists in 108 games on the blue line with the Blazers. Killian is a three-time All-Independent Metro Athletic Conference selection, a two-time Defensive Player of the Year and was a team captain as a senior.

Killian helped her team to a Class A state runner-up finish in 2017. She was also a team captain and a three-time All-IMAC selection on the soccer field for the Blazers and a three-time high honor roll selection in the classroom.