Beavers add Neal Davis as offensive line coach, recruiting coordinator

Mar. 6—BEMIDJI — Bemidji State football head coach Brent Bolte has announced the addition of Neal Davis to the BSU coaching staff as the Beavers' offensive line coach and recruiting coordinator.

Davis joins Bemidji State after most recently serving as a graduate assistant offensive line coach at Wake Forest during the 2022 and 2023 seasons, assisting offensive line coach Nick Tabacca.

"We are excited to have Neal and his family join Beaver football," said Bolte in a release. "He fits in with our blue-collar, grind-the-axe mentality, and I am excited to see him get to work with the guys at the Chet."

During his time with the Demon Deacons, Davis helped the 2022 team to an eight-win season and Gasparilla Bowl victory. That team finished first in the Atlantic Coast Conference and 10th nationally in first downs, as well as first in the conference in fewest penalty yards and red-zone offense. The Demon Decons also finished second in the conference in passing offense and scoring offense that season, as well as fourth in third-down conversions.

Davis also helped in the development of four All-ACC selections, as well as two-time Campbell Trophy semifinalist Michael Jurgens. The Campbell Trophy is given to an individual regarded as the best in the country for his academic success, football performance and exemplary leadership.

Prior to his time at Wake Forest, Davis served as a graduate assistant offensive line coach at Eastern Illinois for the 2020 season.

Davis spent his college days at the University of Findlay, where he was a four-year starter at center for the football program and started all 46 games at the position during his career. There, he was named UF's Male Athlete of the Year (2020), as well as a First Team All-GMAC and All-Super Region Third Team selection. In the classroom, Davis earned Second Team Academic All-America honors.

A native of Ashville, Ohio, Davis earned his Master of Arts degree in Liberal Arts Studies from Wake Forest, Master of Arts in Education from Findlay and Bachelor of Science degree in Strength and Conditioning from Findlay.