Beavers add Finnish grad transfer to 2024-25 roster

Jun. 20—BEMIDJI — Bemidji State women's basketball head coach Chelsea Stoltenberg has announced the addition of Finnish graduate student, Janette Hanni, to its 2024-2025 roster.

Hanni, a 5-foot, 8-inch guard from Oulu, Finland, joins the Beavers after spending her junior and senior seasons with the Mars Hill Lions, located in Mars Hill, N.C. She appeared in 20 games for the Lions during the 2023-24 season, marking 80 points with a free-throw percentage of 55%.

Prior to Mars Hill, Hanni began her collegiate career and played two seasons at Eastern Wyoming College in Torrington, Wyo. Before the move to the United States, Hanni attended Forssan Yhteislyseo and was a part of the U19 Finnish Championship League and Finland's Korisliiga, the top professional league in Finland.