Beavers make 29-stroke improvement on second day to finish 9th at Augie Invite

Apr. 10—SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Bemidji State women's golf freshman Haylee Kammann shot a career-low 172 (89-83) to lead the Beavers to a ninth-place finish at the Augustana Spring Invitational at Elmwood Golf Course in Sioux Falls, S.D., Tuesday evening.

The Beavers made a 29-stroke improvement on day two of the tournament to leap into ninth ahead of Minnesota State Moorhead. Bemidji State finished with a team score of 711 (370-341), while Augustana won its home tournament with a score of 611 (307-304).

Kammann finished 22nd individually, followed by fellow freshman Elli Anderson, who finished 30th with a score of 176 (93-83), including tying a career-low round of 83 on the second day. Sophomore Savannah Byfuglien was close behind with a score of 178 (93-85), one stroke shy of tying a career low, and her 85 on day two set a career-low round.

Senior Maddy Sawyer followed, shooting 185 (95-90), while freshman Nakomis Mitchell rounded out the Beavers' five scores with 201 (107-94).

The Beavers return to action April 15-16 for the Wildcat Classic in Wayne, Neb., before the NSIC Championship April 26-28 in Smithville, Mo.