Beaver-Graham game will be held on October 8

Sep. 5—BLUEFIELD — The Beaver-Graham football game, which was postponed in August due to COVID protocols, has been rescheduled to be played at Mitchell Stadium on Friday, Oct. 8.

The date was obtained when PikeView High School's football program agreed to defer its previously scheduled Oct. 8 meeting with Bluefield from Oct. 8 to Monday, Oct. 11.

Having been dubbed one of America's greatest high school rivalries — played in one of the country's greatest high school football stadiums, no less — the Beaver-Graham football game hasn't been played at Mitchell Stadium as a season opener since 2019.

The 2020 Beaver-Graham game was postponed after Governor Jim Justice moved back the starting date for high school sports due to growing coronavirus concerns. After Virginia's fall sports seasons were cancelled entirely, the 2020 game could not be rescheduled.

Tazewell County Schools Superintendent Chris Stacy subsequently said the Beaver-Graham football game was postponed because of positive COVID cases and quarantines at Graham High School, where there had been five positive COVID cases and 70 students quarantined.

Graham high school head football coach Tony Palmer said that covid-related restrictions resulted in G-Men players completing only four football practices during the three weeks leading up to Friday night's opening game with Tazewell at Mitchell Stadium.

Mount View-Man Rescheduled

WELCH — Mount View's football game at Man, which was postponed this past Friday night, has been rescheduled.

The Golden Knights will face the Hillbillies on Tuesday, Sept. 21 at Vic Nystrom Stadium in Welch. Kickoff will be at 7:30 p.m.