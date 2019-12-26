Beaver Football 2020: Who will be the starting quarterback?

The 2019 Beavers were one first down short of a bowl game. They got that far for a lot of reasons but one of the keys was the impressive play of Jake Luton at Quarterback. Of course, he couldn't play in the Civil War battle in Eugene.

Enter Tristan Gebbia.

After reviewing his performance at Autzen against one of the Pac-12's top defenses and adding the fact it was his first start at Oregon State, you have to heap a ton of praise on how he handled the situation. He went 26 of 40 for 243 yards and no picks. He also ran seven times for 25 yards.

His stats hold up pretty well against Oregon senior QB Justin Herbert who was humbled a bit by the Beaver defense. 18 of 30 for 174 yards and a score and he ran the ball four times for 22 yards.

Jonathan Smith praised his performance and no doubt he has a real shot to start next September 3rd at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater against Oklahoma State. Now after last week's early signing day Coach Smith and Offensive Coordinator Brian Lindgren showed that they want depth at QB and brought in some hefty competition for the starting job:

Chance Nolan

Chance Nolan is an impressive Quarterback who will make an impact for the Beavers. He chose Oregon State over Utah, Oklahoma State and UCLA. He is a true dual threat at Quarterback. 6'2" 185 pounds he ran for over 1,000 yards and threw 38 touchdown passes for Saddleback College. He is athletic and no doubt will come into Corvallis expecting to compete for the starting job.

Ben Gulbranson

Ben Gulbranson is 6'3' 210 pounds. He has perhaps a slightly stronger arm than either Nolan or Gebbia but may not have the running speed they possess. He is an accurate passer but could speed up his delivery when he gets to campus in Corvallis. He provides a great deep ball that some of the speedy receivers on the roster will enjoy catching. He was also recruited by Cal, ASU, Kansas State and San Jose State.

Right now, Jonathan Smith has a stable full of Quarterbacks. The question is how many have a real shot to play at Oregon State?

Here is the list of other QB's on the Oregon State roster as of December 2019:

Jackson Chryst 6-2 203 Freshman

Nick Moore 6-0 191 Redshirt Sophomore

Aidan Willard 6-2 184 Redshirt Sophomore

Jack Colletto 6-3 224 Redshirt Sophomore

Colletto has the most experience in this quartet but is now primarily a linebacker but can play QB and is adept at goal line situations.

Nolan and Gulbranson will be on campus in January to participate in football program and will be a part of spring football in March and April.

Right now, the starting job is up for grabs, but Gebbia is the guy who has been patient. He has worked hard and deserves a chance to prove he is the guy.

No doubt, Jonathan Smith, the Beavers former quarterback entering his third-year at the helm will make a choice that will give his team the best chance to go bowling in 2020.

He certainly has some impressive talent to choose from!

