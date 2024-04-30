Beaver extends lead, Golden Bears again tied at RSC Championship

Apr. 29—The top of the individual leaderboard at the River States Conference Championship didn't change.

Except for a slight difference in location, neither did the team standings.

WVU Tech sophomore Bryson Beaver extended his lead with a 2-under 70 Monday on the Cobb Course at The Resort at Glade Springs.

Beaver, who led by a stroke after Sunday's opening round, had one of the day's two rounds under par. The other was Tharcisse Kalinda of Point Park (1-under).

Beaver had five birdies for the second consecutive day.

Sam Firebaugh of Indiana East and Rodrigo Portilla of Rio Grande, both at 3-over, are tied for second, four strokes behind Beaver.

Rounding out the top 10 are Mason Compton of Alice Lloyd (4-over), Jake Miller of Indiana East (5-over), Jack Bedell of Midway (7-over), Hayes Mason of Midway and Corbin Robinson of Indiana-Kokomo (8-over), Alfonso Baro of Rio Grande (9-over) and Anthony Maltony of Point Park (10-over).

The Golden Bears maintained a share of the team lead with a 32-over total of 608. The team joining them is Indiana East, which was a stroke behind Tech after the first round.

Indiana-Kokomo had been tied with Tech but stumbled to a round of 24-over on Monday and is now in fifth place (618).

In third is Rio Grande (612) and fourth is Midway (614).

The championship will conclude Tuesday with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.

The team champion will earn an automatic bid to the NAIA Championship May 21-24 in Dalton, Ga. If the individual medalist is not a member of the winning team, he will also qualify.