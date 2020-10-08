Beaver’s Best Bets for the Roval 400k

Normally there are two Jokers in a deck.

Last week’s YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway was filled with wild cards. Only two of the 12 playoff contenders were credited with strong results. None of the top drivers had a drama-free weekend.

Denny Hamlin dipped below the yellow line and might have been penalized for the move, but NASCAR adjudged he was pushed there by Matt DiBenedetto and allowed him to keep his victory. Elliott was originally penalized and sent to the tail of the lead lap for passing out of bounds before the tape was reviewed. Elliott was restored to his original position and given one more spot by the penalty to the No. 21.



This week there is another Joker in the deck. Road course races have traditionally also been wild cards on the NASCAR schedule, but as the drivers gain more experience and the crews learn how to better call their strategy, that is going by the wayside. This is still not the most predictable form of racing, but seven drivers swept the top 10 in first two Roval races. Six of the drivers who finished among the top 10 at last year’s Bank of America Roval 400k finished that well on the Daytona road course. This track type is being defined by the old adage that success predicts success and handicapping the top 10 is getting to be easier with each passing season.

Proposed Winner

The last time a driver earned four consecutive road course victories was one of Elliott’s (+280) mentors. Jeff Gordon got on a roll with his 1997 win at the Glen and rattled off six consecutive there and at Sonoma over the course of the next three seasons. If Elliott accomplishes four in a row this week, he will have done it on three different tracks compared to Gordon’s two.

Two of these tracks have similarities, however. Elliott won last year on the Charlotte Roval and this year on Daytona’s infield road course. Because the confines are much more restricted on infield courses, the corners and straights are necessarily tighter and narrower. Charlotte was able to combat that tendency somewhat because the course was specifically designed for stock cars; Daytona was not.

Elliott’s prowess on the road courses was never more evident than last year in this race when he was forced to overcome an error midway through the event. He blew the first corner and nosed into a tire barrier, got his car straightened, and charged through the field. That determination will be just as great this Sunday as he guns for his position among the Round of 8.

Best Bets for a top five

We are a little surprised that Martin Truex Jr. (+575) does not have odds that are almost identical to Elliott. The two drivers have been one another’s fiercest competitors on this track type during the past three seasons. It is likely to come down to track position after the final pit stop as to which driver will win. Given that bettors can make an extra $2.95 at the PointsBet Sportsbook on each dollar wagered, Truex has the greater upside of the two.

There is no pressure on Hamlin (+775) to perform this week after his Talladega victory, but like every other driver with his eye on the Round of 8, he wants more playoff bonus points. One simply does not know what might be waiting on the two similarly-configured, 1.5-mile tracks that make up the majority of the next round and it’s easy to get into trouble at Martinsville. Hamlin has only one road course victory from the Glen in 2016, but three of his last four attempts on this course type ended in top-fives.

Ryan Blaney (+1200) was in the right place when Jimmie Johnson bonsaied the final chicane and wrecked himself and Truex. He had to run well in order to capitalize on that mistake, however, and even a third-place finish on a brand new track is impressive. That gave Blaney confidence and he went on to finish in the top five the next season at Sonoma and the Glen. Blaney finished eighth at the Roval last year, completing a sweep of the top 10. He slipped at Daytona this summer, but should readily return to the front.

Longshot alert: Alex Bowman (+1800) is not the first name that comes to mind on a road course, but he seems to have an affinity for the Charlotte Roval. He finished fourth there in the inaugural race and was second to teammate Elliott last year. He has not been quite as strong on the other courses, but he still has a perfect record of top-15s. Bowman has a 22-point advantage over the cutline so he doesn’t have to win this week. He will want to reward Rick Hendrick’s confidence, however; Bowman was named as the new driver of the No. 48 this week.

