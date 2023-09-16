Beaver Area stays perfect, trounces South Park in Western Hills opener

BEAVER – Beaver had all the answers Friday night.

That’s nothing new for the Bobcats. It’s a trend they’ve been seeing all season.

This time, the team overcame a 17-14 deficit in the first half to pull away for a convincing 49-23 win over South Park in the Western Hills Conference opener for both squads at Pat Tarquinio Field at Gypsy Glen Stadium.

The victory kept the Bobcats (4-0 overall, 1-0 conference) perfect.

“It feels good,” Beaver’s Amari Jackson said. “We have to stay humble still, though.”

Jackson, who has emerged as a major playmaker, sparked Beaver to this win. He did damage all over the field for the Bobcats. He hauled in two touchdown passes, returned a kickoff for a touchdown and intercepted a pass.

“He would have started on many teams last year. He has done a really good job just sitting and waiting for his time. Now, the fruits of his labor are coming,” Beaver coach Cort Rowse said. “He’s put that work in to be that guy. I think that sky’s the limit as far as he wants to go.”

That’s a common theme for the Bobcats, who returned just one starter from last year’s playoff team. The current players were waiting for their chance to make some noise.

Beaver's Drey Hall (24) slips away from South Park's Antonio Loukas (54) during the first half Friday night at Pat Tarquinio Field in Beaver, PA.

“It’s a testament to the kind of kids that we have and how they are raised. They are able to take criticism, adversity and coaching. They are always hungry to get better,” Rowse said. “If we trust in the process, good things will happen. Success is a fleeting thing that you have to keep attaining every single day and every single week.”

So far, so good for the Bobcats, who have opened eyes around WPIAL Class 3A with their strong start – especially after surging past the Eagles (3-1, 0-1).

“We know what these guys are capable of. We appreciate the amount of work and dedication these guys have put in each day. It’s a tribute to their character, work ethic and commitment to each other. In the ultimate team sport, those things pay off,” Rowse said. “We talked before the game about how this was a good team, a well-coached team with some stud athletes. We told them they were going to face some adversity and how you respond to that speaks to how you are as a man. Do you let adversity crumble you? Or, do you rise to it?”

The answer was definitely B.

Beaver's Qualan Cain (5) gets wrapped up by South Park's Parker Cunningham (77) while sprinting through South Park's defensive line during the first half Friday night at Pat Tarquinio Field in Beaver, PA.

The teams traded scores in the first quarter and South Park got a break early in the second. The guests blocked Evan Baker’s punt and Troy Cunningham scooped it up and went 10 yards for a touchdown and a 14-7 edge.

However, Jackson got it right back for the Bobcats. He took the ensuing kickoff and bolted 88 yards for a score.

“It’s a good momentum booster. It gets our energy going. It keeps our offense off the field, too, so it can stay rested and then come out for another drive later and score again,” he said.

Kaden Kostelnik’s 39-yard field goal gave the Eagles a 17-14 lead midway through the second, but the hosts responded with a long drive and a score. Qualan Cain burst three yards up the middle and into the end zone for a 21-17 advantage heading into halftime.

Jackson gave the team some breathing room in the third when he took Travis Clear’s pass 47 yards for his third TD of the night. It boosted the lead to 28-17.

Beaver's Amari Jackson sprints into the end zone for a touchdown during the second half against South Park Friday night at Pat Tarquinio Field in Beaver, PA.

“It feels good,” Jackson said. “It gets everyone fired up on a play like that.”The Eagles struck back early in the fourth to trim the deficit to 28-23. Once again, though, Beaver countered as Cain took the kickoff 86 yards to the end zone.

“When they scored, we didn’t think much about it other than knowing we had to come right back and score,” Jackson said.

Brady Mayo added a rushing touchdown and Caleb Berardeli put an exclamation point on the win with a 74-yard interception return for a touchdown.

“Watching our guys stepping up and making big plays, I am just so proud of how these guys are coming together,” Rowse said. “It’s just a belief. I have a great coaching staff around me. These guys put in countless hours studying and preparing. The kids are responding and buying into what we’re trying to accomplish, not just football-wise, but mentality-wise – things that will carry them to be successful once their Friday nights are over.”

Beaver's Travis Clear (3) hands the ball off to Qualan Cain (5) during the first half against South Park Friday night at Pat Tarquinio Field in Beaver, PA.

Cain led all rushers with 122 yards on 23 carries. Drey Hall had 51 yards on 10 carries. Clear completed 7 of 11 passes for 109 yards and two scores – both to Jackson, who had five catches for 125 yards (he caught one pass from Mayo for 29 yards).

The Bobcats limited South Park star running back Eric Doerue to 92 yards and one touchdown on 21 carries. He entered the game with 522 yards on 57 carries.

“We just do our job,” Rowse said. “We talk about creating opportunities. We were successful and our kids prepared to be successful. All we did was earn the right to have another opportunity to go play another good football team next week.”

