Beaux Limmer seeks to be Arkansas’ third Outland Trophy winner

It’s no surprise that ever since Sam Pittman became Arkansas’ head coach, the Razorbacks have had solid to outstanding offensive lines.

That should be the case again in 2023 as the former offensive line coach prides himself on the muckers and grinders up front. And on Tuesday one of his best, guard/center Beaux Limmer was named to the Outland Trophy watchlist. The Outland Trophy is given each year to the best interior lineman in the country.

Limmer started all 12 regular-season games at right guard last year before moving to center for Arkansas’ Liberty Bowl game against Kansas after Ricky Stromberg announced his intention to turn pro. No player on the offensive line had more snaps than Limmer’s 983 during the season and he allowed just four sacks in the 13 games. Pro Football Focus named him a third-team All-American and he was named second-team All-SEC by PFF and the Associated Press.

Arkansas went for 6,128 yards of total offense last year behind the offensive line. That number is second most in school history. The team’s 3,075 yards marked the 10th time the Razorbacks eclipsed the 3,000-yard mark.

More Arkansas football!

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire