Beaux Limmer drafted in sixth round by Los Angeles Rams; late-round steal?

Former Arkansas offensive lineman Beaux Limmer is headed west.

Limmer became the second Razorbacks player — behind kicker Cam Little — from this year’s draft class to be chosen in the 2024 NFL Draft when the Los Angeles Rams selected him with a sixth-round pick (217th overall) late Saturday.

A three-year starter on the Razorbacks’ offensive line who played all three interior positions, Limmer made 41 starts for Arkansas in his college career — including 36 straight. He moved to center ahead of the 2023 season.

Dane Brugler, an NFL draft analyst for The Athletic, had Limmer as a fifth-round pick ahead of the draft. Pro Football Focus (PFF) had also graded Limmer as the Razorbacks’ top-rated offensive lineman for 2023.

And our friends over at Rams Wire believe Limmer to be a steal for Sean McVay’s team.

Limmer was named to both the Rimington Trophy Watch List and Outland Trophy Watch List ahead of last season. He was also selected to the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala. back in February.

Rams got them a good one. Congrats Beaux! pic.twitter.com/Je0xNDPqyP — Coach Sam Pittman (@CoachSamPittman) April 27, 2024

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire