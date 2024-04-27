Beaux Limmer drafted by the Rams in the sixth round, 217 overall in the NFL draft

FAYETTEVILLE, AR (PIG TRAIL NATION) – Offensive lineman Beaux Limmer taken by the Los Angeles Rams in the sxith round, 219 overall of the NFL Draft. During his career as a Razorback, Limmer started all 12 games in his final season, 41 games in total.

He earned Preseason Third- Team All American, Preseason First-Team All- SEC, and Preseason Second-Team All- SEC in 2023, following Third-Team All-American in 2022.

Beaux Limmer accepts invite to East-West Shrine Game

Off the field, he earned Fall SEC Academic Roll for three years in a row. After moving to Center his senior season, Limmer led the team in offensive snaps for two consecutive seasons with 809 and allowed only three sacks in 402 passing plays.

The 2024 NFL season starts on September 5th.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.