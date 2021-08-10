Beautycounter just dropped a $27 clean mascara that’s longwear and smudge-proof, and I tried it

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Although it seems like everyone and their mama has lash extensions these days, there are still a few of us rocking with our naturals. And yes, that means mascara is a must when you want that extra length and volume.

Truth be told, I love the way lash extensions look, but I don’t have the time or money to commit. Plus, there’s a part of me that’s secretly terrified they’ll make my actual lashes fall out.

As a result, I’m continuously on the hunt for the latest, greatest mascara. You know, the one that will make your eyes look wider and brighter because it hugs your lashes just right and makes them extra-long and fluffy. Though they may seem elusive, there are actually quite a few top-notch mascaras out there that rival falsies.

Most recently, my mascara quest led me to Beautycounter’s newest launch, the Think Big All-in-One Mascara. It’s a $27 formula that promises to not only help “lashes appear longer, fuller and stronger” but also to be longwear and smudge-proof. Oh, and it doesn’t have any harmful ingredients. Pretty high bar, right? That’s why I just had to put it to the test for myself.

I got my hands on the Beautycounter Think Big mascara, thanks to the folks at the brand, and immediately swiped one coat onto my lashes. It instantly made my lashes more defined and fuller. Full disclosure, that’s not really all that difficult because my eyelashes are super thin and fine. But still, I was really impressed after just a few swipes. You can see the difference just a first pass makes in the photo below.

Impressive, right? My lashes looked pretty good without much effort at all, and that was exciting. I decided to continue the test by wearing the Beautycounter Think Big mascara for a full day.

After 10 hours, I’m happy to report the Beautycounter Think Big mascara is legit. Not only did it keep my lashes looking longer and defined for the full day, but it didn’t do that thing where it deposits black stuff in the creases under my eye. That is major in my book. So many mascaras leave me looking like I’ve been in a fight at the end of the day.

I can be a penny-pincher, so I will readily admit that $27 is pricey for a mascara. That said, I really like that this one has a clean formula, the wand is amazing when it comes to gripping even my super fine eyelashes and the formula really does hold up all day long. If you’re going to splurge on a mascara, this one is definitely worthy.

