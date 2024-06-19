‘Beautiful’ – Rio Ferdinand sends ‘thank you’ message to Real Madrid star Arda Güler

Former Manchester United and England defender Rio Ferdinand has moved to send a message of appreciation to Real Madrid starlet Arda Güler.

The name of youngster Güler, of course, has taken its place front and centre in the headlines across all of Europe over the course of the last 24 hours.

This comes after the 19-year-old conjured up nothing short of a masterclass on the international stage.

Afforded a starting berth in Turkey’s Euro 2024 opener against Georgia, Güler absolutely dazzled, carving out a whole host of goalscoring opportunities, as well as finding the net in spectacular fashion himself.

En route to an eventual 3-1 triumph for his country, as much culminated in the midfield sensation being handed the Man of the Match award in Dortmund.

Such excellence has since been widely recognised across the world of football, as Güler’s remarkable talents become more and more widespread knowledge.

And, as alluded above, joining the chorus of praise for the Real Madrid prodigy today was Rio Ferdinand.

Speaking as part of his punditry role for the European Championships, ex-defender Ferdinand went as far as to send a ‘thank you’ message to Güler, as follows:

“This kid is class. Beautiful footballer. He comes to the Euros and bangs in a goal like that, goal of the tournament so far. Arda Güler, thank you, that’s what I like to see.”

Conor Laird | GSFN