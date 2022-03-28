Here Are All The Beautiful Couples Who Walked The 2022 Oscars Red Carpet
Love is in the air at the Oscars! Here's what some of your favorite Hollywood couples wore on the big night:
1.Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith
2.Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash
3.Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker
4.Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo and Jessica Chastain
5.Pauletta Washington and Denzel Washington
6.Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst
7.Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian
8.LaTanya Richardson Jackson and Samuel L. Jackson
9.Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman
10.Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis
11.Dylan Meyer and Kristen Stewart
12.Jessica Oyelowo and David Oyelowo
13.Naomi Scott and Jordan Spence
14.Josh Brolin and Kathryn Boyd Brolin
15.Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem
16.Amanda Pacheco and Wilmer Valderrama
17.Wanda Sykes and Alex Sykes
18.Eric Haze and Rosie Perez
19.Finneas and Claudia Sulewski
20.Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer
21.Jamie Dornan and Amelia Warner
22.Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter
23.Rebecca Phillipou and Kodi Smit-McPhee
24.Stephanie Beatriz and Brad Hoss
25.Maya Rudolph and Paul Thomas Anderson
26.J.K. Simmons and Michelle Schumacher
27.Rex Linn and Reba McEntire
We will continue to update the list of couples as they arrive!
In the meantime, tell us which looks you're loving this year in the comments below.