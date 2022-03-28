Here Are All The Beautiful Couples Who Walked The 2022 Oscars Red Carpet

Love is in the air at the Oscars! Here's what some of your favorite Hollywood couples wore on the big night:

1.Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic
2.Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash

David Livingston / Getty Images
3.Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

Kevin Mazur / WireImage / Getty Images
4.Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo and Jessica Chastain

Mike Coppola / Getty Images
5.Pauletta Washington and Denzel Washington

Kevin Mazur / WireImage / Getty Images
6.Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images
7.Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian

Future Publishing / Future Publishing via Getty Images
8.LaTanya Richardson Jackson and Samuel L. Jackson

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic
9.Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman

Kevin Mazur / WireImage / Getty Images
10.Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images
11.Dylan Meyer and Kristen Stewart

Momodu Mansaray / Getty Images
12.Jessica Oyelowo and David Oyelowo

Mike Coppola / Getty Images
13.Naomi Scott and Jordan Spence

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images
14.Josh Brolin and Kathryn Boyd Brolin

David Livingston / Getty Images
15.Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem

Kevin Mazur / WireImage / Getty Images
16.Amanda Pacheco and Wilmer Valderrama

David Livingston / Getty Images
17.Wanda Sykes and Alex Sykes

Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images
18.Eric Haze and Rosie Perez

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images
19.Finneas and Claudia Sulewski

Mike Coppola / Getty Images
20.Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer

Mike Coppola / Getty Images
21.Jamie Dornan and Amelia Warner

Mike Coppola / Getty Images
22.Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter

Momodu Mansaray / Getty Images
23.Rebecca Phillipou and Kodi Smit-McPhee

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images
24.Stephanie Beatriz and Brad Hoss

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images
25.Maya Rudolph and Paul Thomas Anderson

Kevin Mazur / WireImage / Getty Images
26.J.K. Simmons and Michelle Schumacher

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images
27.Rex Linn and Reba McEntire

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images
We will continue to update the list of couples as they arrive!

In the meantime, tell us which looks you're loving this year in the comments below.

