Beaudry's late TD pass to Hatten lifts Idaho over EWU 28-21

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) - Mike Beaudry passed for 296 yards and two touchdowns, including a 25-yarder to Hayden Hatten in the closing minute, and Idaho beat Eastern Washington 28-21 on Saturday as both teams opened a season delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Beaudry completed 22 of 45 and threw one interception and Hatten finished with six receptions for 138 yards.

Beaudry threw a 14-yard TD pass to Cutrell Haywood to make it 21-all with 5:42 left in the third quarter. Neither team scored again until he led an eight-play, 68-yard drive capped by Hatten's touchdown reception that gave the Vandals their first lead of the game with 54 seconds to play.

Eastern Washington's Eric Barriere was 32 of 57 passing for 339 yards and two touchdowns with an interception.

Anthany Smith returned an interception 71 yards for a touchdown with 6:45 left in the first quarter and Barriere hit Dennis Merritt for a 27-yard TD early in the second quarter to give the Eagles a 14-0 lead.

Nick Romano scored on a 3-yard run and Roshaun Johnson added a 5-yard TD run to make it 14-all going into the half. EWU opened the second half with a nine-play, 75-yard drive capped by Anthony Stell Jr.'s 16-yard scoring reception.

EWU coach Aaron Best missed the game after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier in the week. Defensive coordinator Eti Ena is filling in until Best returns.

Seth Harrison's 24-yard field-goal attempt for the Eagles early in the fourth quarter appeared to go through the uprights and bounce off the scoreboard but was ruled no good by the official - seemed to have missed the play while adjusting the mask on his face.

