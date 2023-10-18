Beau Welling tackles renovation of Peninsula Club in North Carolina

The Peninsula Club in Cornelius, North Carolina, has broken ground on an extensive golf course renovation project led by Beau Welling and his associate, Chase Webb.

The layout opened in 1990 with a design by Rees Jones on the shores of Lake Norman about a half hour’s drive north of Charlotte. The renovation is slated for completion in October 2024.

The routing of the private Peninsula Club will remain largely the same, but Welling plans a number of improvements. The course, including the greens, will be re-grassed with TifEagle Bermuda. Infrastructure will updated with a new irrigation system and drainage. Strategic tree clearing will improve views, fescue will be added to out-of-play areas and the total square footage of bunkering will be reduced.

Beau Welling (from left) with Nick McLennan, director of golf course grounds at the Peninsula Club, and Nick Mazzella, owner of the Mazzella Partnership (Courtesy of the Peninsula Club)

“After a couple of years of planning and preparation, we are excited to break ground on a project that will create a brand new feeling and playing experience for the golf course as well as other facilities for the club’s membership,” Beau Welling, founder and CEO of Beau Welling Design, said in a media release announcing the renovation. “We are proud to add to the tradition of excellence that the Peninsula Club has curated for decades, and we believe this project will enhance the guest and membership experience both on and off the course.”

A putting course will be added and the club’s practice area will be expanded to include two state-of-the-art teaching bays, among other capital improvements away from the course.

