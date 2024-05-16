Beau Welling begins renovation of No. 1 public-access course in Vermont

Stowe Country Club, ranked by Golfweek’s Best as the No. 1 public-access course in Vermont, is slated to undergo a two-year renovation by golf architect Beau Welling.

In the town of Stowe, the course originally opened in 1950 and was expanded in 1962 by William Mitchell. The club plans a growing membership, but public-access opportunities are available through stay-and-play packages at the Lodge at Spruce Creek.

Beau Welling Design has drawn up a comprehensive renovation plan, with work on the front nine having started this month and to be completed this year, then work on the back nine to be completed in 2025. This allows golf to continue with at least nine holes open each year.

Stowe Country Club in Vermont before a Beau Welling-led renovation (Courtesy of Stowe Country Club)

Welling’s plan includes:

Renovation of all the greens with an emphasis on creativity and fun.

Shaping and regrading of select fairways.

A total bunker renovation.

All tees, fairways and greens will be re-grassed with bent grass. The roughs will be a mix of Kentucky bluegrass and fescue.

While maintaining roughly the same footprint, length will be added to the currently 6,195-yard, par-72 layout.

Expand the stretches of fescue throughout the property.

Improve drainage and install a new irrigation system.

The plan includes a new golf facilities areas, a new practice area, expanded amenities and a future residential community.

“As a design team, we are collaborators at heart, and we are excited to be working alongside Stowe Country Club to breathe new life into one of the best golf courses in the region,” Welling said in a media release announcing the renovation. “This project will make the golf course more approachable for the average player while retaining the precise challenge that members and guests have enjoyed for over 70 years.”

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek