Beau Pribula relieves, defense seethes. See how Penn State football breezed past Rutgers

STATE COLLEGE − This kind of day just needed a Chop Robinson moment.

Penn State football's top pass rusher hasn't been able to enjoy the season quite like so many had anticipated. It was short-circuited by an upper-body injury that caused him to miss most of three games.

His Nittany Lions lost their two biggest games.

But there he was in the second half of another Nittany Lions' defensive domination of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in Beaver Stadium.

With his starting quarterback out and his team holding a shaky touchdown-lead, Robinson delivered the kind of play that all but wraps up tight affairs.

Chop Robinson delivered the key blow for a defense that wrecked Rutgers after the first quarter Saturday on the way to victory.

His strip sack and fumble recovery changed all potential swaying momentum, giving it forcibly to the Lions.

The offense took over in Rutgers' territory and marched down for a touchdown and a 20-6 lead.

The Knights had never scored a touchdown in Beaver Stadium in their eight-year Big Ten membership. They certainly weren't going to rally from 14 points-down on this day.

Here are three things we learned about 9-2 Penn State in a Senior Day victory that ended, 27-6:

Penn State football defense still has serious life

Penn State quarterback Beau Pribula runs into the end zone to score a touchdown in the second half of an NCAA football game against Rutgers Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in State College, Pa. The Nittany Lions won, 27-6.

One of the best units in college football wasn't about to lay down after another rough loss.

After some early field position mishaps, they tightened up everything quickly and gained traction as the afternoon wore on.

The Knights managed just 173 total yards through three quarters. They had no answers the for run-stuffing work on feature tailback Kyle Monangai (19 yards on first 11 carries).

The Lions made quarterback Gavin Wimsatt win this game and that, simply enough, wasn't going to happen.

Robinson, by the way, registered five solo tackles, two for loss, in his most complete effort of the season.

Beau Pribula can run the operation

Penn State quarterback Beau Pribula and the rest of the Nittany Lions arrive at Beaver Stadium for an NCAA football game against Michigan Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in State College, Pa.

The backup from Central York may be the perfect relief QB to take advantage of Penn State's strength: Its running game.

Pribula, a decisive and fleet runner, ran his system well after coming in for Allar early in the third quarter. (He appeared to injure his arm or shoulder on a running play).

The better Pribula ran the more effective tailbacks Kaytron Allen and Nick Singleton seemed to be.

Allen got comfortable during Pribula's second drive of the game and drug the Lions — and several Rutgers defenders — through the red zone and in for a crucial touchdown to start the fourth quarter.

Pribula gained 71 yards on his first eight carries, including a 39-yard bolt to get things started and a touchdown to end the day.

Recovery raises New Year's 6 bowl shot

Nov 18, 2023; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Liam Clifford (2) is tackled by Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Robert Longerbeam (7) during the first half at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Showing the proper emotions and effort Saturday was not a given. Not for a team with national title hopes getting their playoff chances crushed at home by a longtime rival.

But the defense took matters into their own hands and interim offensive coordinators Ja'Juan Seider and Ty Howle ran a solid attack under the injury circumstances.

Beating rudderless Michigan State on a fast field Friday night should take care of everything the Lions need to at least earn a good bowl destination like the Peach, Fiesta or Cotton.

