What Beau Pribula brings to the Penn State QB room in Class of 2022

Position: Quarterback

Height: 6′-2″

Weight: 215 lb

Hometown: York, PA

High School: Central York

Twitter: @beauprib

Committed: August 3, 2021

247 Sports: ⭐⭐⭐

Rivals.com: ⭐⭐⭐

Overview

Sean Clifford made the surprising announcement that he would make his return for one final season in Happy Valley in 2022. Penn State now enters next season with a young quarterback room, with two coming in including Beau Pribula.

People know quite a bit about Drew Allar. But, it seems as if Pribula doesn’t get much of the spotlight. He’s got arm strength and has made some impressive throws with his deep ball. He also has the speed and has shown off his wheels with his mobility.

Penn State offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich has been a crucial part in this recruiting class, bringing in both Allar and Pribula to Happy Valley.

Penn State now has a deep quarterback room. It’s worth noting that the transfer portal has been big on quarterbacks this offseason. That might be worthy to watch over the next couple of seasons for the Penn State quarterback room with how deep and talented it is and will be.

Great to see @Coach_Yurcich again and thanks @coachjfranklin for stopping by and having dinner with my family. Also thanks @CoachTHowle for coming last week. pic.twitter.com/2XTG0TPeaf — Beau Pribula (@beauprib) December 9, 2021

With Clifford coming back, not only does that leave a young quarterback room with a veteran and experienced leader, but Allar and Pribula also expressed their excitement in learning behind the veteran quarterback.

Penn State has a talented quarterback for him next year with tons of potential. Sure, it was only one game. But, Christian Veilleux going off against Rutgers in his debut makes things more interesting for the future of the Penn State quarterback room.

Needless to say, Pribula is an extremely talented quarterback that brings a lot of potential to Penn State.

