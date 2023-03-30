Beau Lowery could be a ‘game changer’ for the Broncos

In addition to changing their strength and conditioning staff this offseason, the Denver Broncos also brought in Beau Lowery as their new vice president of player health and performance.

Lowery worked under Sean Payton with the New Orleans Saints from 2017-2021 before going to LSU, where he worked in sports medicine from 2021-2022.

“I think Beau is a game changer,” general manager George Paton said at the NFL combine last month. “Sean has been speaking about him since our first interview with Sean. Then you talk to the people at LSU, the people at the Saints, and he’s very progressive, data-oriented on the medical side.

“He’s going to bring it all together. He’ll be over the top. We have a lot of good people in our building. He’ll kind of bring everything together, strength and conditioning, in the training room, nutrition. He’s very humble, he has a great way about him. I think he’s going to be a game changer for us.”

Paton said Lowery will integrate strength and conditioning, nutrition and equipment to help players perform at their peak levels in Denver. Payton is confident he will be well-received by the team’s players, just like he was in New Orleans.

“I watched our transition when Beau came to New Orleans and how the players responded,” Payton said at the combine. “Not only just the veteran players, but some of the younger players. If you just Google searched the amount of players that sent him congratulations or sent comments, it gives you an idea how he was thought of. It’s kind of hard to have that.

“When you have it, like you recognize that it’s special, because he’s firsthand [when] dealing with the injuries and dealing with the setbacks. It can be a lonely place if you’re a player while you’re missing time. He’s very much respected. I mean, he fellowed under [Dr. James] Andrews. We lost him in New Orleans. We tried not to, but he wanted to live a little bit closer to Baton Rouge, and that’s why he went back up there. That’s a game changer for us, I think.”

After years of having a long list of injured players, the Broncos will hope that Lowery can help them stay healthier going forward.

