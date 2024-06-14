Beattie hat-trick helps Glens sink Derry and go top

Kerry Beattie scored a hat-trick as Glentoran beat Derry City 7-1 to move top of the Women's Premiership.

Lisburn Rangers made it four wins from four games as they beat rivals Lisburn Ladies 1-0 to remain third in the table.

There were also big home wins for Linfield and Larne on Friday night.

Linfield thumped Crusaders 5-0 at Midgley Park as Larne beat struggling Mid Ulster 7-0 at Midgley Park.

Seven heaven for Glens

Reigning champions Glentoran got off to a fast start at the Blanchflower Stadium, with Kerry Beattie opening the scoring on seven minutes, with Chloe McCarron adding a second three minutes later.

Beattie, last year's top goal scorer and Joely Andrews then netted before Emily Wilson made it 5-0 before half-time.

Northern Ireland striker Beattie completed her hat-trick five minutes after the restart with Wilson then scoring her second and Glentoran's seventh just after the hour mark.

Chelsea Scott scored an injury-time consolation for the Candystripes.

Rangers reign supreme in Lisburn derby

Lisburn Rangers maintained their fine start to their first Women's Premiership season as they edged out rivals Lisburn Ladies at the Bluebell.

It was the first Lisburn derby to be played in the top-flight and it was a tight affair until Faye Loughran scored in first half injury time.

Rangers managed to ground out the win, their fourth in a row, to keep pace with Glentoran and Cliftonville, who were not in action on Friday, at the top of the table.

Brilliant Blues

Linfield responded to back-to-back defeats with a ruthless display against struggling Crusaders at Midgley Park.

The prolific Eve Reilly netted twice in the first half to give the Blues a comfortable advantage at the break.

Julie Nelson then scored an own goal before substitute Zoe Knox added a fourth.

Reilly completed her treble with a late goal in injury time, with Crusaders having now gone three games without a win.

Larne pick up first win

Larne recorded their first win of the Women's Premiership season with a comprehensive victory against bottom of the table Mid Ulster.

Goals from Hollie Johnston, Melissa Storey and Katie Nicolson gave Larne a 3-0 lead at half-time.

Nicolson scored her second of the game soon after the restart with Erin Montgomery netting a fifth for the hosts.

Johnston registered her second of the evening with Ella Parker then rounding off the scoring.

Mid Ulster are rooted to the bottom of the table after five defeats from their opening five games.