‘He beats Jon Jones’: Twitter reacts to Sergei Pavlovich’s TKO of Curtis Blaydes at UFC Fight Night 222
Sergei Pavlovich continued his assent as a heavyweight contender on Saturday when he defeated Curtis Blaydes in the UFC Fight Night 222 headliner.
Pavlovich (17-1 MMA, 6-1 UFC) extended his streak to six fights with another first-round knockout victory over Blaydes (17-4 MMA, 12-4 UFC) in the main event at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.
Check below for the top Twitter reactions to Pavlovich’s win over Blaydes at UFC Fight Night 222.
MMA Junkie
IT'S MAIN EVENT TIME!
Top heavyweight contenders Sergei Pavlovich and Curtis Blaydes collide in just moments. Who you got? 👀
#UFCVegas71 | Full coverage: https://t.co/ckkClHd9kp pic.twitter.com/Ec1UXQjz5f
— MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) April 23, 2023
Nick Kalikas
#UFCFightNight Main Event Closing Betting Odds via @CircaSports
Sergei Pavlovich +115
Curtis Blaydes -135#UFCVegas71 | @ESPNPlus | @UFC 💰
— Nick Kalikas (@FightOdds) April 23, 2023
UFC
Coming to cut down the competition 🔪 @RazorBlaydes265 looking to assert his claim for a title shot at #UFCVegas71! pic.twitter.com/bCXqaDFXPd
— UFC (@ufc) April 23, 2023
UFC
Riding a 5 fight win streak, all by knockout 👊@SPavlovich13 coming for one more at #UFCVegas71! pic.twitter.com/deTjCWLkAK
— UFC (@ufc) April 23, 2023
UFC
HEAVYWEIGHTS ABOUT TO THROW DOWN 🔥 #UFCVegas71 pic.twitter.com/Zyr2SAr8Ap
— UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) April 23, 2023
Nolan King
Curtis Blaydes electing to have a boxing match with Sergei Pavlovich is interesting decision-making to say the least… #UFCVegas71
— Nolan King (@mma_kings) April 23, 2023
Bloody Elbow
Hard jabs from Pavlovich and a right hand again. Back to jabs and uppercuts and Blaydes goes down in a heap. He's out. Fight over. Sergei Pavlovich with the KO. #UFCVegas71
— Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) April 23, 2023
UFC
SERGEI PAVLOVICH DOES IT AGAIN 😱 ANOTHER FIRST ROUND KO! #UFCVegas71 pic.twitter.com/xwfCxf8u7M
— UFC (@ufc) April 23, 2023
Belal Muhammad
Wow this guys speed and power is crazy
— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) April 23, 2023
Casey O'Neill
Gah damn. He’s scary ! #UFCVegas71
— Casey Oneill (@kingcaseymma) April 23, 2023
Gilbert Burns
Wow this guys is for real for real wow #UFCVegas71
— GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) April 23, 2023
Gorgeous George
Incredible.
Pav never had to worry about how his takedown defense would hold up … cause it never came. #UFCVegas71
— Gorgeous George (@MMAJunkieGeorge) April 23, 2023
Aaron Bronsteter
Pavlovich is a beast.
Puts Blaydes away in the 1st.
Dude has real power. Good chance he holds the title at some point.
— Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) April 23, 2023
Mike Bohn
Sergei Pavlovich is the first fighter in UFC history with six straight wins by first-round knockout. Mostly against legit competition. If that doesn’t get you a title shot, I’m not sure what else would. #UFCVegas71
— Mike Bohn (@MikeBohn) April 23, 2023
MMA Junkie
#UFCVegas71 results: Sergei Pavlovich (@SPavlovich13) def. Curtis Blaydes via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 3:08
Full coverage: https://t.co/ckkClHcBuR pic.twitter.com/RbBi7PJUtV
— MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) April 23, 2023
Michael Carroll
Sergei Pavlovich extends his own modern UFC record for consecutive 1st-round finishes to six.
He's earned a knockdown in 6 consecutive fights, joining Montel Jackson as the 8th fighter in UFC history to knock down 6 or more consecutive opponents. #UFCVegas71
— Michael Carroll (@MJCflipdascript) April 23, 2023
Derek Brunson
I’d watch Jon Jones v Sergei Pavlovich. Could be interesting on the feet . But on the ground Jones is just different ! #UFC
— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) April 23, 2023
I’m calling it. Sergei beats Jon Jones.
— Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) April 23, 2023