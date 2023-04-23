‘He beats Jon Jones’: Twitter reacts to Sergei Pavlovich’s TKO of Curtis Blaydes at UFC Fight Night 222

3
Mike
·3 min read

Sergei Pavlovich continued his assent as a heavyweight contender on Saturday when he defeated Curtis Blaydes in the UFC Fight Night 222 headliner.

Pavlovich (17-1 MMA, 6-1 UFC) extended his streak to six fights with another first-round knockout victory over Blaydes (17-4 MMA, 12-4 UFC) in the main event at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Check below for the top Twitter reactions to Pavlovich’s win over Blaydes at UFC Fight Night 222.

* * * *

MMA Junkie

Nick Kalikas

UFC

UFC

UFC

Nolan King

Bloody Elbow

UFC

Belal Muhammad

Casey O'Neill

Gilbert Burns

Gorgeous George

Aaron Bronsteter

Mike Bohn

MMA Junkie

Michael Carroll

Derek Brunson

Matt Brown

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie