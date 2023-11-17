Beats headphones blowout: save up to 51% for Black Friday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, BGR may receive an affiliate commission.

There are so many great AirPods deals available for Black Friday. But Apple’s other headphones brand is also offering blowout prices on all the top models. The cream of the crop is a sale that slashes 51% off the hot new Beats Studio Pro headphones. You can also save on Beats Studio Buds+, Beats Fit Pro, and more.

For even crazier sales, check out Amazon’s featured Black Friday deals.

Today's Top Deals







Beats Studio Pro - Wireless Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Headphones - Personalized Spatial Audio,…

Price: $169.95

You Save: $180.04 (51%)

Buy Now







Beats Studio Buds + | True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds, Enhanced Apple & Android Compatib…

Price: $134.99

You Save: $34.96 (21%)

Buy Now







Beats Fit Pro - True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds - Apple H1 Headphone Chip, Compatible wi…

Price: $179.00

You Save: $20.95 (10%)

Buy Now







Beats Studio Buds - True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds - Compatible with Apple & Android, B…

Price: $99.95

You Save: $50.00 (33%)

Buy Now







Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds - Apple H1 Headphone Chip, Class 1 Bluetooth Headphones,…

Price: $149.95

You Save: $100.00 (40%)

Buy Now

More Top Deals from BGR