Beating UCLA unleashed intense USC emotions for Korey Foreman and Bobby Haskins

One of the best feelings in life is to wake up the morning after an ultimate victory by one of your sports teams. It’s the exact opposite of waking up to a crushing defeat in a huge game, like the Utah game on Oct. 15.

Man, this had to feel good for USC players, who celebrated deep into Saturday night after their 48-45 win over the UCLA Bruins. They will wake up Sunday morning and will instantly realize that, yes, it’s real. It’s not a dream.

It’s the actual condition of their world and their 2022 season. They really did it.

USC players get to bask in the glow of beating UCLA. Notre Dame can wait until Monday.

Sunday is a 24-hour “appreciate and savor what you have done before the next big test comes along” zone.

No two USC players felt the weight of the moment more than Korey Foreman and Bobby Haskins.

Foreman, injured and unable to live up to his recruiting ranking and the hype which greeted his arrival at USC for nearly two whole seasons, produced a career-changing play which not only made his season, but validated his own perseverance. It was a classic “Fight On!” moment for “Agent Zero.”

Haskins has spent the past week grieving after the unfathomable tragedy which shook his former school, the University of Virginia. He knew the men who died in that shooting. A piece of Haskins’ heart was shredded and left behind in Charlottesville, though Haskins was in Los Angeles to prepare for this game, in which he played brilliantly.

Let’s take you through the powerful emotions and images of the UCLA postgame scene for various USC players, plus head coach Lincoln Riley:

CALEB WILLIAMS

Caleb Williams basking in his first win in this #USC-UCLA rivalry, after totaling more than 500 yards of offense. pic.twitter.com/7EKVI3yTC6 — Ryan Young (@RyanYoungRivals) November 20, 2022

RILEY AND CALEB

HUGS

MAN OF THE PEOPLE

Caleb Williams greeting #USC fans after the win. pic.twitter.com/rucdsvMzcY — Ryan Abraham (@insidetroy) November 20, 2022

LEADING THE BAND

WHAT A GAME! Drop your questions for @dbailey_18 and @keelyismyname about the Crosstown Showdown! pic.twitter.com/T0yWZe1S3T — The Victory Podcast with Keely Eure (@VictoryPodUSC) November 20, 2022

POWERFUL

There are many photos still to sort through from tonight, but it will be tough to top my favorite @ShotgunSpr pic from the Rose Bowl @koreyforeman54 pic.twitter.com/h45a27qlxc — Chris Treviño (@ChrisNTrevino) November 20, 2022

BOBBY HASKINS AND THE VIRGINIA GRIEVING PERIOD

CAN'T GET ENOUGH OF THIS

What a moment for #USC’s Korey Foreman pic.twitter.com/HWv6rXfVk5 — Chris Treviño (@ChrisNTrevino) November 20, 2022

DRINKING IT IN

Ralen Goforth taking it in alone #USC pic.twitter.com/xQsbbhuP5v — Chris Treviño (@ChrisNTrevino) November 20, 2022

VINDICATION

HASKINS

Tears of joy for that BIG DUB! @uscfb 🙂 pic.twitter.com/AMgu2bnDtU — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 20, 2022

USC O-LINE COACH SALUTES BOBBY HASKINS

This guy has been thru a lot this week. @haskins_b lost some great friends from @UVAFootball this week. Proud of him. https://t.co/aBjqDuYQio — Josh Henson (@Coach_Henson) November 20, 2022

RILEY AND HASKINS

Touching moment following tonight’s game between USC head coach Lincoln Riley and OL Bobby Haskins, a transfer from UVA. “We’ve tried to certainly surround him this week and just be there for him,” Riley said earlier in the week. pic.twitter.com/4yvTQQUlQe — Keely Eure (@keelyismyname) November 20, 2022

BROTHERHOOD

ROAR OF VICTORY

I knew we were in good shape when we turned onto Lincoln Ave right before we pulled into the Rose Bowl this afternoon! #FightOn ✌️ pic.twitter.com/azaaxnopne — Dave Emerick (@DaveEmerickUSC1) November 20, 2022

SAVORING THE MOMENT

IMMEDIATE AFTERMATH

USC defeats UCLA pic.twitter.com/8y0U2j1qrT — Keely Eure (@keelyismyname) November 20, 2022

GRATITUDE

'I'm blessed to be here': #USC's Korey Foreman goes from underachieving top recruit to rivalry hero@AustinGreen44 with the story:https://t.co/UfDBZWUDTW pic.twitter.com/hb5TiwWlur — Shotgun Spratling (@ShotgunSpr) November 20, 2022

THE FANS, THE BAND, THE SONG GIRLS

Another postgame video from the moments right after #USC clinched its 48-45 win over UCLA. pic.twitter.com/g3iOEpYfSD — Ryan Young (@RyanYoungRivals) November 20, 2022

VICTORY WALK

Lincoln Riley walks off victorious in his first #USC-UCLA rivalry game. pic.twitter.com/Y0llBUlRGn — Ryan Young (@RyanYoungRivals) November 20, 2022

BRYSON SHAW ON KOREY FOREMAN

#USC safety Bryson Shaw shared that Korey Foreman made the exact same INT on that same defensive call in practice this week, and he challenged him to do it again in the game. Foreman made sure to find Shaw afterward and remind him.https://t.co/AxMuh5ugYE pic.twitter.com/qCyN47PhvY — Ryan Young (@RyanYoungRivals) November 20, 2022

AUSTIN JONES ON TRAVIS DYE

#USC RB Austin Jones on Travis Dye's message pregame: "The biggest thing he was telling me is 'Remind them who you are.' … He said 'They forgot about you. They forgot about everything you've done up to this point. So remind them who you are tonight.'"https://t.co/AxMuh5ugYE pic.twitter.com/L9nX7w7zc4 — Ryan Young (@RyanYoungRivals) November 20, 2022

SUPPORT FOR BOBBY HASKINS

RILEY SPEAKS

Riley: "College football on the West Coast and here in LA is alive and well. The people that were in that stadium tonight — whether you were a UCLA fan, whether you were a USC fan — they won't forget nights like that. What an unbelievable experience."https://t.co/6E4OywCf7U pic.twitter.com/3fEs39qt5x — Ryan Young (@RyanYoungRivals) November 20, 2022

KYLE FORD

A ton of postgame interviews from #USC's 48-45 win over UCLA. Soundbites coming, but you can see them all in the link. WR Kyle Ford: "I used to be 7 years old, like crying if I lost this game, and I wasn't even on the team or anything. But, I mean, we're not crying today." pic.twitter.com/wHXge6PkTe — Ryan Young (@RyanYoungRivals) November 20, 2022

RINGING THE VICTORY BELL

Trojans ring the Victory Bell in celebration after a DRAMATIC 48-45 win over UCLA. What a night in the Rose Bowl, what a season for #USC — now 10-1. pic.twitter.com/mD6dwI02G2 — Ryan Young (@RyanYoungRivals) November 20, 2022

JORDAN ADDISON LEADS THE BAND

Jordan Addison leads the @USCTMB after the win. pic.twitter.com/GrnYSGPPwL — Ryan Abraham (@insidetroy) November 20, 2022

MOMENTS YOU'LL NEVER FORGET

#USC WR Jordan Addison said it was surreal to be on the top of the ladder and holding the sword to lead the band. Said it was something he had wanted to do after seeing his teammates do it this season. "Check that box off," he chuckled. — Shotgun Spratling (@ShotgunSpr) November 20, 2022

