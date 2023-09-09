After beating Deer Creek, Mustang football might have Lee Blankenship's 'best team'

EDMOND — Lee Blankenship is in his fifth season as head football coach at Mustang.

During that time, the Broncos have graduated players to Division-I college football, including current University of Oklahoma freshman Jacobe Johnson. Yet despite not having a player on this year’s team in possession of a Division-I scholarship offer – yet – Blankenship feels this might be his best group.

“I told them I think they have a chance to be the best team,” Blankenship said after the Class 6A-I seventh-ranked Broncos edged 6A-II No. 2 Deer Creek, 26-23, in a non-district game Friday night at Deer Creek High School.

“We’ve had unbelievable talent in the last five years, but I love how these kids just play for one another, they play together, they don’t care who gets the credit. The culture of our team right now and just the camaraderie, the unity, those are special groups when you have that type of a locker room. And we’ve got that right now.”

Mustang (2-0) jumped on the Antlers early with the game’s first 12 points, highlighted by a blocked punt through the end zone for a safety and a 33-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Trajan Williamson to sophomore receiver Jaden Johnson.

“You saw another Johnson on the field, number 15 and that is the little brother of Jacobe,” Blankenship said. “And he has grown up watching older brother.”

Deer Creek junior quarterback Grady Adamson was more than a handful for the Mustang defense. On two occasions in the first half, Adamson escaped the Broncos’ frantic pass rush and popped a couple of long passes. The first one resulted in an 81-yard touchdown to sophomore receiver Jalen Davis. The second went for 56 yards and seemingly was set to give the Antlers the halftime lead with just 1:08 to go, but Mustang defensive back Zach Warren punched the ball loose and fellow senior Zach Doran smothered it at his own 6-yard line to preserve Mustang’s 12-7 lead.

“Here’s the deal," Doran said. “We hustle to the ball, we get to the ball and good things happen when you get to the ball.”

Williamson pushed the Mustang advantage to 19-10 with a short touchdown run early in the third quarter, but Deer Creek rallied with a pair of scores to grab its first lead at 23-19 with 10:48 left in the game.

The game’s biggest play occurred on Deer Creek’s next offensive possession. The Antlers’ offense was hoping to maintain their four-point cushion and burn the last six-plus minutes of time off the clock. Facing third down and needing four yards to extend the drive, Adamson ran an option play to the right side and pitched to a trailing Davis, who was met immediately by Mustang junior defensive back Waleed Gaines for a two-yard loss. Deer Creek was forced to punt with 4:30 to go.

“I just the quarterback running up and he just kind of had the look in his eyes like he wanted to pitch it and didn’t want to get hit,” Gaines said. “I kind of pre-judged it and made the play.”

The Mustang offense took over at its 38-yard line and ran eight plays – including a fourth-down toss from Williamson to Johnson to extend the drive – before the ninth resulted in a three-yard quarterback keeper from Williamson for the go-ahead score with 1:56 left.

“I saw my linemen right there,” Williamson said. “I just had to tuck it and push them over to get in there.”

Williamson finished the game with 143 rushing yards, 86 passing and accounted for three total touchdowns. Next week, the Broncos will travel out of state for a game for the first time in program history when they face Har-Ber High School of Springdale, Ark.

“The main thing is just trying to find a game,” Blankenship said. “It is hard to find a game in 6A Division I. Everything filled up so quickly.”

Adamson passed for 320 yards and both Davis (111) and senior receiver Colton Neal (103) eclipsed the century mark in receiving yards for Deer Creek (1-2), which is off until Sep. 22.

