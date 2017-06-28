After beating cancer twice, Chad Bettis is ready to enjoy life and baseball

LOS ANGELES – Assuming good things, and he has good things coming, Chad Bettis will pitch this season, perhaps as soon as next month.

Bettis, the right-hander for the Colorado Rockies and a 14-game winner just last season, had cancer. He recovered. Then he had cancer again, followed by chemotherapy and, he’s hoping, recovered again.

That’s a lot of feeling crappy, and feeling scared, and feeling like everyone else is out doing fun stuff while you’re busy slowly getting sicker or slowly getting better, and then doing it all again.

Well, right in the middle of all that, on March 29, Chad and his wife, Kristina, had their first child, a daughter named Everleigh. She was – is – beautiful, as children are, and then life was about more than getting through the crummy days while trying to hold down half a Smoothie.

“She was born when she was born for a reason,” he said, “and that was to help us get through the chemotherapy, the hard parts.”

He’s begun throwing again, getting his legs under him again, piecing together the muscles and the mechanics and the wind that will get him to a mound again, then help a Rockies team that suddenly could use some pitching.

Back among teammates and in uniform, he stood recently in front of his locker at Dodger Stadium. He smiled easily. His eyes reddened at the thought of his little girl, of the fight he’d been through, of how wonderful it seemed to stand in front of a locker at Dodger Stadium. He still gets to do this, and raise a family too, and now the reason is bigger than wins and ERA.

“It’s still where it’s going to be,” he said of his illness. “I’ll put it as far back in my head as possible now and expect to be done with it for good. Now it’s getting back into the routine of life and into the routine of being a baseball player again.

“This is something I’ve always dreamed about. It’s still really close to my heart. It’s still really meaningful. But my family is much more so. I want to do everything I can to provide for my family.”

There’ll be more blood tests. More scans. It’ll be a daily process of tamping the anxiety of what may or may not be happening in his body, but Bettis seems OK with that. He has his wife, his daughter, his health and his game. That’s about all he could ask for. That, and another today.

“That’s exactly right,” he said. “We’re not used to that. We’re used to going, ‘What’s next?’ Instead of enjoying what’s in front of you.”

The Los Angeles Angels are like most, which is to say they’re not great and they’re not terrible. They do, it should be said, have every reason to be terrible, or at least be teetering toward terrible. But, like we said, they’re not.

As their manager, Mike Scioscia, said, “Five-hundred baseball is nothing to throw a parade about. But it’s a start. We think we can get better.”

Now, everybody, from the league’s best team to its worst, believes it can get better. That’s how sports, especially team sports, work. There’s always some dude hitting .188, which means there’s always some other dude saying, “Man, when he gets going …”

Anyway, of all the teams that could reasonably expect to get better in the short term, only one of them employs Mike Trout, and he’ll return from hand surgery in the second half, if not before. An average team when Trout was injured, the Angels have continued to be average. They are 14-12 over about a month, and there are reasons for why they didn’t just flat-line, and one of them is the bullpen, and in that bullpen is young man named Keynan Middleton.

