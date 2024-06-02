Beaten Thursday, Range Riders bounce back big on Friday

Jun. 1—GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Voyagers took an early 9-0 lead against the Glacier Range Riders, as they jumped on starter Brady Held an eventual 12-7 Pioneer League win on Thursday, snapping the Riders six-game winning streak.

Riders (6-3) would answer back with five runs in the top of the seventh inning on five hits and two errors by the Voyagers to trim the deficit to 9-5, until the Voyagers (3-6) tacked on three more runs in their bottom half of the inning to put the game out of reach.

The Riders returned home Friday to defeat the Voyagers 19-4, where in the bottom of the fourth inning their bats erupted for eight runs, capped off by a Joe McLaughin triple that scored three.

McLaughin also hit one of the Riders' three home runs, along with Chad Castillo and Andy Atwood. Starting pitcher Cooper Benson improved to 2-0 with eight strikeouts in five innings pitched.

The Riders face the Voyagers two more times ore the Ogden Raptors come in Tuesday for a six-game series at Glacier Bank Park.

Thursday's Box Score

Glacier 000 000 520 — 7 13 0

G. Falls 021 033 30x — 12 14 2

Brady Held, Keaton Carattini (5), Andrew Washington (7), Cameron Cowan (8) and Freddy Guilamo. Nate Madej (6), Braden Forsyth (7), Nolan LaMere (8), Dayan Reinoso (9)

GLACIER RANGE RIDERS — Andy Atwood 2-4, Christian Kirtley 2-4, Chad Castillo 3-5, Mason Dinesen 0-3, John Daly 1-5, Freddy Guilamo 1-4, Trevor Sheehan 0-5, Gavin Tonkel 1-5, Joe McLaughlin 3-5.

GREAT FALLS VOYAGERS — Ryan Major 1-4,Mahki Backstrom 0-3, Xane Washington 3-5, Jack Lynch 1-5, Freddy Rojas Jr. 2-3, Frank Podkul 1-5, Marcos Castillo 3-4, Antonio Fernandez 1-5, Roberto Gonzalez 2-4.

2B — Kirtley , C. Castillo 2, Washington 2 , M. Castillo. HR — Major (1). RBIs — Kirtley, C. Castillo 3, Daly, Major, Washington 4, Podkul, M. Castillo 4, Roberto Gonzalez.

Friday's Box Score

G. Falls 000 120 001 — 4 7 0

Glacier 001 831 15x — 19 14 1

Tyler Johnson, Stephen Greenlees (4), Nico Felber (7), Hylan Hall (8) Nolan LaMere (9) and Antonio Fernandez. Cooper Benson (5), Jerome Huntzinger (6), Aidan McEvoy (7), Montana Quigley (8), Andy Atwood (9), and Freddy Guilamo.

GREAT FALLS VOYAGERS — Ryan Major 0-4, Mahki Backstrom 1-3, Xane Washington 1-3, Jack Lynch 1-4, Livingston Morris 0-4,Freddy Rojas Jr. 1-4, Marcos Castillo 1-4, Antonio Fernandez 1-4, Roberto Gonzalez 1-4.

GLACIER RANGE RIDERS — Mason Dinesen 1-5, Christian Kirtley 2-4, Chad Castillo 2-4, Gavin Tonkel 1-4, Ben Fitzgerald 0-1, Joe McLaughlin 2-4, Trevor Sheehan 0-3, Freddy Guilamo 1-3, Andrew Washington 0-0, John Daly 0-2.

2B — Fernandez, Gonzalez, Kirtley, Guilamo, Atwood 2. HR — Backstrom (3) Rojas Jr. (1) C. Castillo (3), McLaughlin (1), Atwood (2). RBIs — Backstrom 2, Rojas Jr., Gonzalez, Dinesen 2, Kirtley 4, C. Castillo 3, Tonkel, McLaughlin 4, Atwood 3.