Beaten Luton look a Championship side again despite thrilling Premier League journey

“I believe we’ve got enough to stay up,” contended Luton Town manager Rob Edwards after his team’s listless defeat to a Wolverhampton Wanderers with nothing to play for, who had not won in six games. “And so do the players.”

It will be difficult, although not impossible. One point ahead of resurgent Burnley and one behind Nottingham Forest, whose game in hand is Manchester City at home today, Luton must entertain Everton and Fulham and travel to West Ham United.

At the very moment they least need it, though, this season’s history is repeating itself. It took Luton six games to win one in the Premier League. They revived impressively, but just when safety looked in reach, they hit the buffers once more and have now won just once in 13 league games. The abyss continues to beckon.

They started well enough at a restless Molineux, Ross Barkley bringing a fine save from Jose Sa, but Sa would not be seriously called upon again until the 80th minute. With his team two down, Carlton Morris volleyed home to become the first Luton player to score 10 top tier goals in a season since Mick Harford in 1985-85, after Reece Burke had imperiously headed Alfie Doughty’s deep cross back. Alas for Luton, the goal was consolation rather than springboard.

“We lost, so no that performance isn’t good enough to keep us up,” said former Wolves player and coach Edwards. “Yes we made mistakes, but we can take things forwards. We scored with the game’s last on-target shot and we were committed enough not to go under at two down. There were elements of a good performance here.”

In between Sa’s save and Morris’s goal, Luton were never outclassed. There was no suggestion they would concede five for the third successive game, but their defending for both Wolves goals was Championship standard.

First, Burke should have dealt with Sa’s long ball forwards, but he lost out to the more committed Matheus Cunha, who swivelled to find the overlapping Hee Chan Hwang. The South Korean spun around a lamentably feeble Teden Mengi challenge and fired, via a slight Mengi deflection, past flat-footed Thomas Kaminski.

Five minutes after half-time, Luton struggled to deal with a short corner. Mario Lemina had time to weight up his options. He chose to cross to the back post where the unhappy Daiki Hashioka failed to notice the looming Toti, who was gifted the freedom of the six yards box to head his first league goal of the season past Kaminski. “You can’t do anything about a short corner, but you can do something about a free header in the penalty area,” lamented Edwards.

Two to the good, Wolves spurned a succession of chances before running out of their always finite enthusiasm and allowing Morris his moment.

“We knew Luton would go man to man,” said Gary O’Neil, the Wolves head coach. “But we looked after the ball and got it into areas that made it difficult for them. The only thing missing was killing them off.”

