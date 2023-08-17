Here’s how to beat parental burnout this summer

Having them cook a meal is a smart way to fulfil teenage needs for autonomy, respect and consultation - getty

Dr Jane Gilmour is a consultant clinical psychologist at Great Ormond Street Hospital and a course director in child development at University College London. She has co-authored two books, The Incredible Teenage Brain and How to Have Incredible Conversations with Your Child. She shares her strategies for coping with parental burnout during the six-week school break.

Don’t overload an already full summer ‘shelf’

Think of your summer as a shelf. If it’s already full with work commitments and kids, don’t add so many activities that it ends up collapsing. Parental burnout is real, and more common during the summer. If you’re exhausted, or feeling emotionally detached from your children, you may be experiencing burnout. Acceptance is key. Make a list of what you can and can’t control – then set realistic goals. Manage expectations; accept that summer holidays can be stressful.

Schedule a family chat for a mid-holiday refresh

We’re just over halfway through the school holidays which can be a useful time to plan – as a family – how to spend the time that’s left. Everyone could answer the question: “The one thing I’d like to change about these holidays is …” You might consider how to manage squabbles, organise activities, learn a key life skill or do a timetable. Everyone gets their say, and a veto now and then.

A good life skill to try is budgeting, shopping and cooking a meal of their choice - getty

Banish the word ‘should’

I hear a lot of parental guilt around the concept of “should”, such as: “I should be around the kids every holiday day”; “I should be having more fun with them.” Be kind to yourself. When you’re not feeling stressed, ask yourself, objectively, how responsible you can be for the kids during the holidays. This might be accepting that your job is important for the family’s finances, so you can carve out time for the kids alongside work. Or talk to your employer about flexibility. Picture somebody who you like and identify with. What would you say to them in your situation? That can help you be kinder to yourself.

Write ‘there is no such thing as a perfect family’ and stick it on your fridge

Whether you’re a working parent, a stay-at-home parent or a single parent, there is no such thing as a perfect family. There are pros and cons to all situations. Remember that when you’re having a challenging moment or feeling overwhelmed or guilty. If you read this statement and take a breath you’ll go into a calmer state.

If you are working outside the home, use technology to connect You can still be emotionally available even when you’re not in the same room. You can have five minutes of FaceTime with your children while you’re on your way to get a sandwich, or you can send friendly emojis or WhatsApp messages to check in with them during the day.

Give teenagers a budget and ask them to shop for and cook a meal

We know that one of the key drivers in the teenage brain is for autonomy, respect and consultation. They respond very well to being responsible, so give them an opportunity to rise to the occasion by doing something helpful. A good life skill to try is budgeting, shopping and cooking a meal of their choice for the family. Just make sure you’re encouraging about the results.

Transmit calm in exam results week (even if you don’t feel it)

As grown-ups, our job is to hold the long view, so stay calm as the reality is that even if the results don’t go your child’s way, there is always another way forward. If the results are disappointing you may have to deal with a meltdown; say little, stay physically close and be reassuring. Whatever your thoughts, don’t say them in the moment, save them for a practical discussion when the emotions have subsided. If the results are good then you should celebrate, but celebrate your child, not just the results.

Buddy up with a family with similar-age kids

Research shows that we estimate a gradient of a hill to climb as lower when we’re alongside a good friend or partner. Social and community support is vital. Access your parent network at work, log on to a blog or forum, and ask your neighbours and friends from school for help. Offer to host a playdate when your neighbour is working and ask for a favour in return.

Take one-minute calm stops throughout the day

Carving out moments of self-care can be tricky as a parent during the summer, but little one-minute stops can help. Let’s say you’re in the shower, stop for a moment, breathe slowly and just notice how you feel. Taking time for short moments like this throughout the day can add up to a major impact on your wellbeing.

Let the kids be bored (ideally without a screen)

Don’t feel guilty when the kids are bored. When we zone out a bit our brain changes state and goes a bit dreamy. This allows us to reflect on the past and get creative. Perfect for both you and the kids.

