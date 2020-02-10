Beat Harvick's pit stop for a chance to win a new sports car with Busch Beer paint scheme

You’ll need fast fingers if you’re going to win a new sports car that looks like former NASCAR Cup Series champion Kevin Harvick’s No. 4 Busch Ford. That’s because every time Harvick makes a pit stop in the 2020 Daytona 500, you will have the time it takes Harvick to complete that stop to tweet #Pit4Busch and #Sweepstakes for the chance to win a new Ford Mustang.

It will be tough to beat Harvick’s crew because this is a championship-caliber outfit. Harvick has made it to the Championship 4 in each of the past three seasons, and in five of the six years since NASCAR went to its elimination format. When that format began back in 2014, Harvick kicked it off in style by winning his first Cup Series title.

Don’t believe us on the urgency of this situation, then how about hearing from the driver himself?

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“You can‘t win in NASCAR without a fast, efficient pit crew, and my guys are the best,” Harvick said. “Fans are going to have to be just as quick this year if they want to take home a new car of their own.”

This sweepstakes is just the latest fun Busch Beer has devised to promote its brand and celebrate a driver who has 49 Cup wins. You may remember avocado toast last year when Harvick drove the pink millennial car in one of Busch’s signature promotions that led to it winning NASCAR’s 2019 Marketing Achievement Award.

“Just like when Busch turned my car into beer cans, made me race in a bright pink car at the All-Star Race and changed Busch to ‘Harvick‘ at Dover last year, I‘m always amazed at what they come up with,” Harvick said. “It‘s a great way to start the season.”

With each pit stop serving as its own sweepstakes, fans will have multiple chances to win. Harvick will be fast, but his car will be easy to spot in a new #Pit4Busch paint scheme that’s pure fire.

“Both Busch and Harvick‘s No. 4 car have some of the most loyal and engaged fans in the world,” says Daniel Blake, Senior Director of Marketing at Anheuser-Busch. “#Pit4Busch is a way to see just how engaged they are during the 500, and reward a few of them with a Busch-branded sports car of their own.

Story continues

“Harvick wastes no time around the track, so this is the fans‘ opportunity to show some of their skills, too. We can‘t wait to see it all come together on race day.”

View the Official Rules of the sweepstakes, sponsored by Busch, here.

Be sure to tune in on FOX at 2:30 p.m. ET on Feb. 16, to watch the 62nd running of the Daytona 500.