Beat Alabama football by halftime or you won't beat it at all. Ask Tennessee | Goodbread

Alabama football has looked pretty sleepy in some first quarters this season, and never sleepier than Saturday against rival Tennessee at Bryant-Denny Stadium. But its reputation as a second-half team, for which evidence has been quietly growing all season, was utterly galvanized in a 34-20 win over the Volunteers.

Beat this team before halftime. Or you likely won't beat it at all.

That's the inescapable conclusion after UA roared back from a 20-7 halftime deficit to hand Tennessee its second conference loss and extend its lead at the top of the SEC West standings. With championship aspirations hanging in the balance for the 7-1 Crimson Tide − no two-loss team has ever received a bid to the College Football Playoff − Alabama didn't just get up off the mat.

It bounced off.

Within the first minute of the second half, a 46-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jalen Milroe to sophomore Isaiah Bond slashed the UT lead to 20-14. Its defense then shut Tennessee down with a three-and-out series, and the Alabama sideline came alive. Backups who don't even see the field were leaping and shouting. Staffers were pumping their fists, and the starters on the field began showing a level of emotion that was absent in the first half. As the momentum carried forward, the Tennessee lead faded rapidly. Alabama won the third quarter 17-0, and had its first lead of the game, 24-20, by the time the fourth quarter began.

It's not the first time we've seen Alabama nail down a win by stepping up its performance after halftime.

It happened at USF, against whom the Crimson Tide found itself mired in a 3-3 halftime deadlock. It happened against Ole Miss, which trailed Alabama just 7-6 at the break. And it happened yet again against Texas A&M, which got to halftime leading Alabama by a touchdown.

But this was different.

This was a deeper hole, against a better opponent.

This was a rival against whom Alabama had a score to settle.

It was also a level of redemption for a group of players that has drawn about as much criticism as a one-loss team can. An accomplishment, in beating Tennessee, that last year's Alabama team couldn't quite claim. And a mark of resilience that fans won't forget no matter how it finishes the season.

If the Crimson Tide's second-half reputation was written in pencil going into Saturday's game against the Volunteers, it's now etched in granite.

And if the season to date is any indication, it will no doubt come in handy again.

Tuscaloosa News columnist Chase Goodbread is also the weekly co-host of Crimson Cover TV on WVUA-23 and the Talkin' Tide podcast. Reach him at cgoodbread@gannett.com. Follow on Twitter @chasegoodbread.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Alabama football is a second-half team, and it showed vs. Tennessee