'Beast' of Scottish football needs support to 'grow' - Rowe

Rachel Rowe says she was "naive" to the "beast" of Scottish football before arriving at Rangers in the summer.

The Wales international has quickly settled into her debut season in Glasgow, earning a nomination for PFA Scotland SWPL player of the year.

But the 31-year-old believes more has to be done to promote the "amazing" game north of the border.

"I did come up a little bit naive to the Scottish league, obviously because it's not as openly televised and on a bigger platform, which is a shame," Rowe said.

"I'm somebody who really wants that going forward, wants people to get on board and give it the platform it deserves because it's an amazing league. If you give it that, it will grow.

"I did put a bit of pressure on myself, coming up and wanting to play well, perform well and show what I can do.

"That didn't come at the start of the season, I had niggles and injuries but I found my feet after a couple of months. I'm just glad I can give something to the team.

"I just think it needs that support. Whether that's sponsorships, whether that's how much you can watch the games because it isn't that broad. I think every game should be available for the public to watch.

"It will grow, but it needs help, support and people to nurture it because it is a beast and it will evolve."