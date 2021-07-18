Beast Mode, Bobby Wagner, Russell Wilson-Pete Carroll relationship and more Seahawks news for Cardinals fans

We have reached another offseason weekend and, as such, we take a trip around the NFC West to see what is going on with the Arizona Cardinals’ NFC West rivals.

We now check in with the Seattle Seahawks. Below are some stories from the last week for Cardinals fans to know.

'Beast Mode' a top-five nickname

Cardinals fans will remember how tough Marshawn Lynch was. He was physical and fast. He earned the nickname "Beast Mode." In Touchdown Wire's list of the top 101 nicknames in NFL history, Lynch's moniker gets top-five status.

Bobby Wagner tops another top LB list

Wagner has been a top linebacker for most if his career. Cardinals fans know the impact he has on games. He tops another linebacker ranking, this time from Terrell Davis.

Seahawks training camp practice tickets on sale

The Cardinals will require tickets for the first time in training camp for fans but they do not cost any money. The Seahawks announced their training camp tickets are now on sale. There is a cost for them.

Russell Wilson-Pete Carroll relationship better than ever

A lot was made this offseason about how Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson was unhappy with the organization and that perhaps his relationship with head coach Pete Carroll had issues. However, Wilson insists his relationship with Carroll is stronger than ever.

Bobby Wagner partners with HBCU Legacy Bowl

Wagner signed a multi-year deal to partner with the bowl game. The game features the top 100 draft-eligible players from HBCU schools.

