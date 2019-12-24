Beast mode activated: Marshawn Lynch reunites with Seattle Seahawks

Christmas just came early for Seattle Seahawks fans: Beast Mode is back.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, legendary Seahawks back Marshawn Lynch has agreed to a deal to return to Seattle. Lynch's mom, Delisa, broke the news first.

Let's go 24 !!!!! — Delisa Lynch (@MommaLynch24) December 24, 2019

The announcement comes on the heels of several reports Monday that Lynch had traveled to Seattle to meet with Seahawks officials, as well as take a physical and discuss a signing with the team for the remainder of the season. Coach Pete Carroll confirmed Lynch's visit on 710 ESPN Seattle.

Lynch played in Seattle from 2010-2015, where he made four of his five career Pro Bowl appearances. He was also apart of the Seahawks team to win a Super Bowl during the 2013 season. In his five-plus seasons with the Seahawks, Lynch had 1,457 carries for 6,347 yards and 57 touchdowns.

Beast Mode announced his retirement with a tweet in 2015, which included a pair or cleats hanging over an electric wire during the Super Bowl. After sitting out a season, he returned to the field, this time in an Oakland Raiders uniform. He had 1,267 yards on 297 carries in his hometown. After the 2018 season, Lynch had planned to retire from football, but never officially filed the paperwork.

The Seahawks are in dire need of help at running back after losing Chris Carson to hip injury, C.J. Prosise to a broken arm and Rashaad Penny to a torn ACL. Travis Homer, Seattle's fourth-string back, is the only other player currently listed on the roster at the running back position. Seattle signed Robert Turbin, Lynch's former backup, to fill one of those roster spots Monday.

Lynch is 33 and certainly has a lot of mileage under his legs, but after passing a physical on Monday, Seattle must feel confident in Lynch's ability to bounce back to tip-top shape.

The legendary Beast Quake struck on January 8, 2011, but it could strike again as soon as Sunday, as the Seahawks fight for the NFC West crown in a battle against the San Francisco 49ers.

