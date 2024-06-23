'Beast of a guy' Venter epitomises Glasgow - Wright

Henco Venter was Glasgow's standout substitute in their URC final win over the Bulls, says BBC Scotland pundit Peter Wright.

The 32-year-old back-row came off the bench on the hour mark in Pretoria, with the Warriors scoring almost immediately after his introduction.

"Henco Venter was out to prove a point," Wright said. "I've seen him play a few times and he's been pretty consistent, but on Saturday night the period he was on the pitch I think he was the best player on the park.

"Defensively he was outstanding and when he was ball carrying, the Bulls couldn't get him on the ground."

The South African was unknown to most when he signed for the Warriors last summer, but he has come to play an important role in Franco Smith's squad, starting 11 of his 22 appearances.

"He was a real beast of a guy in the final," Wright added. "He epitomises what Glasgow are all about, he's a squad player and he performs every single time when he's on the pitch. He doesn't get a lot of game-time but when he does he can make a real difference.

"Glasgow's strength is their players perform. The 23 players in the squad did their job. To concede one try last week and one again in the final, both away from home, is an incredible effort and they won the games on defence."

Smith also came in for praise from Wright after Glasgow's first league win since 2015 - and only the second in the club's history.

"You've got to try and develop your team and the weakness the previous coach [Danny Wilson] had was that he was playing to win the next game and you can't do it when you've got a young team," he added. "You've got to find ways to fit them into the squad.

"That's what Franco Smith has done. The likes of Max Williamson, Jamie Dobie, the young players. Stafford McDowall was never really getting game time under Wilson but Smith has seen something in him.

"Smith has developed a team that he trusts in, that he believes in and he's happy to give guys game time and that's a massive ability to have in your squad."