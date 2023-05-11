Bears' Zacch Pickens on the Green Bay Packers: 'I don't like 'em'

Zacch Pickens on the Packers: 'I don't like 'em' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

On a video from the Bears' social media, Anthony "Spice" Adams filled in third-round pick, Zacch Pickens, on everything he needs to know about playing football in Chicago.

Most importantly, Adams filled in Pickens on their rivalry with the Green Bay Packers. Pickens responded correctly in the eyes of Bears fans.

"I don't like 'em. All I need to know. I don't like 'em," Pickens said.

Pickens will adorn the Bears' putrid defensive line, one that recorded the fewest sacks last season and pressured their opposing quarterbacks with the lowest percent of snaps.

At South Carolina, Pickens played 43 games over four years as a Gamecock. He recorded 131 tackles, 11.5 for loss, and 7.5 sacks. He is one of the most hard-nosed defensive tackles in the draft and the Bears got him with the No. 64 pick.

Pickens and the 2023 draft class will be the first in a while for the Bears who don't have to face Aaron Rodgers. Over the offseason, the Packers traded Rodgers to the New York Jets, leaving Jordan Love the reigns of their signal caller.

Hopefully, the Pickens and the defensive line can send the right message to Love as the Bears begin their hopeful turnaround in the NFC North.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.