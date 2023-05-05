Bears' Zacch Pickens, Gervon Dexter have prior acquaintance from team visits

Pickens, Dexter have prior acquaintance from team visits originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

During the predraft process, now Bears' defensive tackles Zacch Pickens and Gervon Dexter kept running into each other.

As fate would have it, the two would visit NFL teams at the same time, constantly running into each other at different airports. Pickens described the situation as an odd foreshadowing of their fate to becoming future teammates.

"When we was flying places we was always together, so I was like, 'I feel like we're going to be together,'" Pickens said on Friday. "Then what do you know, the Bears drafted him, then they drafted me. I was like, we're going to have fun with this.

"I texted him, 'We just got to take over, do ourselves right, and we could easily be the dynamic duo.'"

RELATED: Bears outline critical goals for Wright in offseason program

It's true, the two would run into each other by chance as they visited different teams. Pickens said the two would exchange pleasantries, in the form of something like "whatchyou doin'?"

The Bears drafted Dexter on Day 2 in the second round with the No. 56 pick in the draft. Eight picks later, in the third round, the Bears called up Pickens, drafting him to their defensive line. Now, as Pickens mentioned, the two are hopeful to become a dynamic duo. They are already starting to build chemistry this weekend at the rookie minicamp.

Dexter played three seasons and 36 games in college. He recorded 125 total tackles and five sacks. He's 6-foot-6 and just a tick over 300 pounds. Pickens played four seasons at South Carolina, notching 131 tackles and 7.5 career sacks.

Hopefully, fate is correct in the two becoming a hectic duo on the defensive front.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.