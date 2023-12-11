Bears' Yannick Ngakoue suffered ankle injury in Lions game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears shared an injury update on pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue on Monday. According to head coach Matt Eberflus, Ngakoue suffered an ankle injury over the course of the team’s win against the Lions. Eberflus did not have any information on the severity of Ngakoue’s injury and said more details would come on Wednesday with the team’s first injury report of the week.

Ngakoue came up with some key plays against the Lions on Sunday, including a sack on a neat play. The Bears drew up an exotic pressure, with Tremaine Edmunds rushing from the second level and DeMarcus Walker dropping into coverage from the defensive tackle position. In the end, Ngakoue was able to win a one-on-one battle to bring down Lions QB Jared Goff.

This is just a really well-executed play.



Yannick Ngakoue gets the sack and shows off his power, but also look at the pop that Montez Sweat generates against the right guard.



In the secondary, Jaylon Johnson, Tyrique Stevenson and Kyler Gordon pass off and pick up the Lions'… pic.twitter.com/JKqUvTPNtL — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) December 11, 2023

Ngakoue added a TFL in addition to the sack.

The Bears signed Ngakoue to a one-year deal this year in an effort to boost their lowly pass rush. He has four sacks, seven QB hits and six TFLs on the season.

